John Abraham-Starrer Tehran Is Now Streaming Online: All Details Here

Tehran is a spy-thriller movie that stars John Abraham in the lead role, written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish P. Verma. Based on the true events, Tehran revolves around an officer called Rajeev Kumar. Tehran, whose mission turns deadly when he embarks on a quest to expose the truth of the 2012 Delhi Bombing. With the tensions arising between Israel and Iran, India abandons the officer, and Iran targets him. The sequences are intense, and the action is unbelievable in the film.

When and Where to Watch Tehran

Tehran is currently streaming on Netflix in the Hindi language. Viewers will require an active subscription to watch the movie.

Official Trailer and Plot of Tehran

Directed by Arun Gopalan, Tehran revolves around a daring officer, Rajeev Kumar, who embarks on a quest to expose the truth behind the 2012 Delhi Bombing. Based on true events, this movie commences with a bomb blast outside the Israeli embassy, where India witnesses collateral damage, resulting in the death of a 6-year-old flower seller. Kumar, portrayed by John Abraham, then gets emotionally affected and decides to expose the culprits. However, things take a wild turn when his own country abandons him, and Iran wants him dead.

Cast and Crew of Tehran

Tehran is a multi-starrer movie that features John Abraham in the lead role. He is further supported by Neeru Bajwa, Manushi Chillar, Alyy Khan, Hadi Khanjanpour, Madhurima Tuli, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Tanishq Bagchi, while the cinematography has been done by Ievgen Gubrebko and Evgeniy Gubrenko.

Reception of Tehran

The movie was released on the digital platform ZEE 5 on August 14th, 2025, where it received a remarkable response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 6.7/10.