Technology News
English Edition

The Art of Sarah OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Korean Mystery Thriller Series Online?

The Art of Sarah is a Korean mystery thriller that follows a woman with multiple identities and a murder investigation unravelling hidden truths in Seoul.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 January 2026 16:00 IST
The Art of Sarah OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Korean Mystery Thriller Series Online?

Photo Credit: Netflix

The Art of Sarah is landing soon on the OTT, Netflix, from February 13, 2026.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Mysterious Korean thriller centred on identity and deception
  • Netflix original series streaming from February 13, 2026
  • Shin Hye-sun and Lee Joon-hyuk lead the intense investigation
Advertisement

Korean Drama The Art of Sarah is an upcoming thriller series on the OTT platform soon. It is a mysterious drama and talks about a woman, Sarah Kim, who creates a fake identity for a luxurious brand. Unfortunately, one day, a murder happens there, and the investigation begins with Park Mu-gyeong. The episodes go in a way that binds the audience to this mystery. Let's get to know about when and where to watch this series. Also know about the cast and crew, trailer and plot in brief.

When and Where to Watch

The Art of Sarah is landing soon on the OTT, Netflix, from February 13, 2026. The viewers can watch it from the comfort of their home screens.

Trailer and Plot

Trailer unlocks with a woman who made her fake identity of a brand based on wealth and social status. Life gets into confusion when a body is found in a sewer under the Seoul upscale district. Detective Park Mu-Gyeong gets into the investigation of the case and finds out she has no personal records. This leads him to uncover instabilities in the background and evidence that she lived in multiple identities. It is interesting to know the secrets of Sarah, and what comes next will be binge-watching, as it is too intriguing.

Cast and Crew

Chu Song-yeon has written it, and it has been directed by Kim Jin-min. Shin Hye-sun as Sarah Kim, Lee Joon-hyuk as Park Mu-gyeong, Kim Jae-won as Ji Hwan, and Jung Da-bin as Woo Hyo-eun are in the cast.

Reception

The Art of Sarah is a wonderful mystery thriller to watch and has been anticipated online. It has not developed any IMDb rating for it.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: The Art of Sarah, Netflix, Korean thriller series, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Oppo A6 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Dishwashers
The Art of Sarah OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Korean Mystery Thriller Series Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 18 Pro Series Expected to Debut With Dynamic Island, Tipster Claims
  2. Best Laser Printers with Scanners That You Can Buy in India Right Now
  3. Here's How Much the Motorola Signature Could Cost in India
  4. Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Arrive in Six Colourways
  6. Realme 15T Review
  7. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series 5G India Launch Gets Delayed
  8. Deepinder Goyal to Step Down as Eternal CEO: Here's Who Will Suceed Him
  9. iQOO 15 Ultra Scores Over 4.5 Million Points on AnTuTu Benchmark
  10. OnePlus Says India Operations 'Normal' Amid Claims of Internal Collapse
#Latest Stories
  1. Shambala Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About Aadi Saikumar Starrer Movie
  2. Deepinder Goyal to Step Down as Eternal CEO; Blinkit’s Albinder Dhindsa Named Successor
  3. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says AI’s Real Test Is Whether It Reaches Beyond Big Tech: Report
  4. Meta's New AI Team Delivered First Key Models Internally This Month, CTO Says
  5. Apple Pay Reportedly Likely to Launch in India Soon; iPhone Maker Said to Be in Talks With Card Networks
  6. Netflix Will Now Pay All Cash for Warner Bros. to Keep Paramount at Bay
  7. Xbox Game Pass Wave 2 Lineup for January Announced: Death Stranding Director's Cut, Space Marine 2 and More
  8. Best Laser Printers with Scanners That You Can Buy in India Right Now
  9. Samsung Sound Tower 2026 Lineup Launched in India With Up to 18 Hours of Playback, 240W Output: Price, Features
  10. iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max to Feature Centre-Aligned Selfie Camera Housed Inside Smaller Dynamic Island, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »