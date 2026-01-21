Korean Drama The Art of Sarah is an upcoming thriller series on the OTT platform soon. It is a mysterious drama and talks about a woman, Sarah Kim, who creates a fake identity for a luxurious brand. Unfortunately, one day, a murder happens there, and the investigation begins with Park Mu-gyeong. The episodes go in a way that binds the audience to this mystery. Let's get to know about when and where to watch this series. Also know about the cast and crew, trailer and plot in brief.

When and Where to Watch

The Art of Sarah is landing soon on the OTT, Netflix, from February 13, 2026. The viewers can watch it from the comfort of their home screens.

Trailer and Plot

Trailer unlocks with a woman who made her fake identity of a brand based on wealth and social status. Life gets into confusion when a body is found in a sewer under the Seoul upscale district. Detective Park Mu-Gyeong gets into the investigation of the case and finds out she has no personal records. This leads him to uncover instabilities in the background and evidence that she lived in multiple identities. It is interesting to know the secrets of Sarah, and what comes next will be binge-watching, as it is too intriguing.

Cast and Crew

Chu Song-yeon has written it, and it has been directed by Kim Jin-min. Shin Hye-sun as Sarah Kim, Lee Joon-hyuk as Park Mu-gyeong, Kim Jae-won as Ji Hwan, and Jung Da-bin as Woo Hyo-eun are in the cast.

Reception

The Art of Sarah is a wonderful mystery thriller to watch and has been anticipated online. It has not developed any IMDb rating for it.