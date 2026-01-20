Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Dishwashers

Are you looking to upgrade your existing dishwasher or buy a new one? If so, now is a great time to make the purchase, as Amazon is currently hosting its Amazon Great Republic Day Sale in India. The annual discount sale offers attractive discounts on dishwashers from popular brands such as Bosch and Faber. These deals allow buyers to save without stretching their budgets. Above the sale prices, shoppers can avail bank discounts, exchange offers and other offers.

As part of the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, the Bosch 14 Place Setting Freestanding Dishwasher (SMS46KI03I) with an inbuilt heater is available for Rs. 56,600, down from its original price of Rs. 66,790. Similarly, the IFB 14 Place Setting Dishwasher is currently listed for Rs. 37,990, instead of the actual price tag of Rs. 49,990.

In addition to the discounted prices, shoppers can take advantage of no-cost EMI options. There are exchange offers, and buyers can get up to an extra 15 percent off through select coupons on eligible models. Customers can also avail up to 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. Meanwhile, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users are eligible for up to five percent cashback on purchases.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Dishwashers You Shouldn't Miss

