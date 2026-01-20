Technology News
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Dishwashers

Here are some of the top deals on dishwashers from brands like Bosch, IFB, Faber and Electrolux during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 January 2026 17:37 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Dishwashers

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale offers attractive discounts on dishwashers from popular brands

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 started last week
  • Shoppers can take advantage of no-cost EMI options
  • There are exchange offers
Are you looking to upgrade your existing dishwasher or buy a new one? If so, now is a great time to make the purchase, as Amazon is currently hosting its Amazon Great Republic Day Sale in India. The annual discount sale offers attractive discounts on dishwashers from popular brands such as Bosch and Faber. These deals allow buyers to save without stretching their budgets. Above the sale prices, shoppers can avail bank discounts, exchange offers and other offers.

As part of the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, the Bosch 14 Place Setting Freestanding Dishwasher (SMS46KI03I) with an inbuilt heater is available for Rs. 56,600, down from its original price of Rs. 66,790. Similarly, the IFB 14 Place Setting Dishwasher is currently listed for Rs. 37,990, instead of the actual price tag of Rs. 49,990.

In addition to the discounted prices, shoppers can take advantage of no-cost EMI options. There are exchange offers, and buyers can get up to an extra 15 percent off through select coupons on eligible models. Customers can also avail up to 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. Meanwhile, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users are eligible for up to five percent cashback on purchases.

Here, we have curated the list of the best deals on dishwashers available in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. However, if you're in the market for a microwave oven, we have covered the top deals here. Alternatively, gamers who want gaming accessories at a lower effective price can check out picks here. Readers can also check out the best deals on laptops under Rs. 1 lakh. 

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Deals on Dishwashers You Shouldn't Miss

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buy Now Link
Bosch 13 Place (SMS66GW01I) Rs. 61,990 Rs. 45,700 Buy Now
IFB 14 Place Rs. 49,990 Rs. 37,990 Buy Now
Midea 8 Place Rs. 29,490 Rs. 14,990 Buy Now
Bosch 14 Place Rs. 66,790 Rs. 56,600 Buy Now
Faber 12 Place Rs. 52,990 Rs. 28,507 Buy Now
Electrolux 13 Place Rs. 79,990 Rs. 40,990 Buy Now
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo A6 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
Red Magic 11 Air Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite, RedCore R4 Gaming Chip and 7,000mAh Battery

