Oppo A6 5G was launched in India on Tuesday as the latest addition to the Chinese smartphone maker's lineup. The handset, which is currently available for purchase via the company website, is offered in three colour options. It is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It carries a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel shooter. The Oppo A6 5G is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.

Oppo A6 5G Price in India, Availability

Oppo A6 5G price in India starts at Rs. 17,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. Meanwhile, the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 19,999. Lastly, the top-of-the-line option costs Rs. 21,999, which features 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The tech firm is offering an instant cashback of Rs. 1,000 and a three-month no-cost EMI option with credit and debit cards of select banks. The new phone is on sale in the country via the Oppo India online store. The Oppo A6 5G is offered in India in Sapphire Blue, Ice White, and Sakura Pink colourways.

Oppo A6 5G Specifications, Features

The Oppo A6 5G supports two nano SIMs and ships with Android 15-based ColorOS 15. It sports a 6.75-inch HD+ (720x1,570 pixels) LCD screen, with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, 83 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 16.7 million colours, 256ppi pixel density, and up to 1,125 nits of peak brightness. An octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset powers the handset. It also features an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

In the camera department, the Oppo A6 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter with autofocus and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) monochrome camera. It also ships with an 8-megapixel (f/2.0) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It is capable of recording video at up to 1080p/ 60 fps. The phone has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Oppo A6 5G packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. It features 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, and an accelerometer. The handset also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support for security. It measures 166.6x78.5x8.6mm in dimensions, and weighs about 216g.