Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo A6 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 50 Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications

Oppo A6 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications

Oppo A6 5G is currently available for purchase in India via the Oppo online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 January 2026 16:43 IST
Oppo A6 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A6 5G is equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo A6 5G is offered in India in three colourways
  • Oppo A6 5G features up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM
  • The new smartphone is 8.6mm thick
Advertisement

Oppo A6 5G was launched in India on Tuesday as the latest addition to the Chinese smartphone maker's lineup. The handset, which is currently available for purchase via the company website, is offered in three colour options. It is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6000 series chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It carries a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel shooter. The Oppo A6 5G is backed by a 7,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.

Oppo A6 5G Price in India, Availability

Oppo A6 5G price in India starts at Rs. 17,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. Meanwhile, the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 19,999. Lastly, the top-of-the-line option costs Rs. 21,999, which features 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The tech firm is offering an instant cashback of Rs. 1,000 and a three-month no-cost EMI option with credit and debit cards of select banks. The new phone is on sale in the country via the Oppo India online store. The Oppo A6 5G is offered in India in Sapphire Blue, Ice White, and Sakura Pink colourways.

Oppo A6 5G Specifications, Features

The Oppo A6 5G supports two nano SIMs and ships with Android 15-based ColorOS 15. It sports a 6.75-inch HD+ (720x1,570 pixels) LCD screen, with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, 83 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 16.7 million colours, 256ppi pixel density, and up to 1,125 nits of peak brightness. An octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset powers the handset. It also features an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

In the camera department, the Oppo A6 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter with autofocus and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) monochrome camera. It also ships with an 8-megapixel (f/2.0) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It is capable of recording video at up to 1080p/ 60 fps. The phone has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The Oppo A6 5G packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging. It features 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, an e-compass, and an accelerometer. The handset also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support for security. It measures 166.6x78.5x8.6mm in dimensions, and weighs about 216g.

OPPO A6 5G

OPPO A6 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.57-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2,372x1,080 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Oppo A6 5G, Oppo A6 5G India Launch, Oppo A6 5G Price in India, Oppo A6 5G Specifications, Oppo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh

Related Stories

Oppo A6 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X200T With Zeiss Cameras to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Leak Reveals Full Specifications Ahead of Launch
  3. Here's When the Realme P4 Power 5G Will Launch in India
  4. OnePlus 16 May Launch With These Display, Battery and Camera Upgrades
  5. Xiaomi 18 Series Could Get Periscope Telephoto Lens as Standard
  6. Samsung Takes the Apple Route With Perplexity-Powered Bixby Features
  7. Google Pixel 10a Leak Suggests No Price Hike Over Pixel 9a
  8. iQOO 15R Will Be Launched in India Soon, Company Confirms
  9. OpenAI Offer: ChatGPT Plus Is Now Free for One Month
  10. Oppo A6 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Upgrades Bixby With Perplexity-Powered AI Features, Takes Page Out of Apple’s Playbook
  2. Google Reportedly Working On New Live Features and Agentic Mode for Gemini Assistant
  3. Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Redmi Note 15 Pro RAM and Storage Options, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of India Launch
  4. Eddington Arrives on OTT: What You Need to Know About Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal Starrer Thriller
  5. Red Magic 11 Air Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite, RedCore R4 Gaming Chip and 7,000mAh Battery
  6. Nikosh Chhaya Season 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch This Bengali Horror Series
  7. Oppo A6 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications
  8. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Full Specifications Including Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Leaked
  9. Splitsville Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Know Everything About This American Dark Comedy
  10. Xiaomi 18 Series to Offer Periscope Telephoto Lens, Wireless Charging Across All Models, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »