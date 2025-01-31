Technology News
The Electric State OTT Release Date: Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt Starrer Coming to Netflix

The dystopian sci-fi film follows a young woman’s quest across a robot-infested America in search of her missing brother.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 January 2025 20:54 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

The Electric State premieres on Netflix on March 14, 2025

  • The Electric State premieres on Netflix on March 14, 2025
  • Millie Bobby Brown stars as Michelle in this dystopian adventure
  • Chris Pratt and a stellar cast join the sci-fi film
The upcoming Netflix film, The Electric State, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, is set to captivate audiences worldwide. Starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, this sci-fi action film will be available for streaming on March 14, 2025. Adapted from Simon Stålenhag's graphic novel, the story unfolds in a dystopian version of the 1990s. The narrative follows a young woman who embarks on a perilous journey across a robot-infested landscape in search of her missing brother.

When and Where to Watch The Electric State

The Electric State will be released globally on Netflix. Subscribers can stream the film starting March 14, 2025. The platform continues to expand its collection of original films, adding to its impressive lineup of science fiction releases.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Electric State

The official trailer of The Electric State teases an intense journey filled with suspense and emotion. The plot centres around Michelle, a teenager portrayed by Millie Bobby Brown, who navigates a retro-futuristic America with a robot companion. The story is set in the aftermath of a robot uprising, capturing the struggles and resilience of its characters.

Cast and Crew of The Electric State

Millie Bobby Brown leads the cast as Michelle, joined by Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Stanley Tucci, and Giancarlo Esposito. The ensemble also includes Woody Norman and Martin Klebba. Voice performances by Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, and others add depth to the film. Joe and Anthony Russo, known for their work on blockbuster films, direct this adaptation with a screenplay penned by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

 

Comments

Further reading: The Electric State, Netflix, Sci-Fi, Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Science Fiction Film, New Netflix Movie
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Comment
