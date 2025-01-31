The upcoming Netflix film, The Electric State, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, is set to captivate audiences worldwide. Starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, this sci-fi action film will be available for streaming on March 14, 2025. Adapted from Simon Stålenhag's graphic novel, the story unfolds in a dystopian version of the 1990s. The narrative follows a young woman who embarks on a perilous journey across a robot-infested landscape in search of her missing brother.

When and Where to Watch The Electric State

The Electric State will be released globally on Netflix. Subscribers can stream the film starting March 14, 2025. The platform continues to expand its collection of original films, adding to its impressive lineup of science fiction releases.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Electric State

The official trailer of The Electric State teases an intense journey filled with suspense and emotion. The plot centres around Michelle, a teenager portrayed by Millie Bobby Brown, who navigates a retro-futuristic America with a robot companion. The story is set in the aftermath of a robot uprising, capturing the struggles and resilience of its characters.

Cast and Crew of The Electric State

Millie Bobby Brown leads the cast as Michelle, joined by Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Stanley Tucci, and Giancarlo Esposito. The ensemble also includes Woody Norman and Martin Klebba. Voice performances by Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, and others add depth to the film. Joe and Anthony Russo, known for their work on blockbuster films, direct this adaptation with a screenplay penned by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.