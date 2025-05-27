The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

The laughter-packed The Great Indian Kapil Show is again ready to give you uncontrollable laughter. This is season 3, and Kapil Sharma is ready for a bang on the OTT this year, and all your Saturdays are going to be reserved for it. Again, there are lots of celebrities who will glam this show even more than the previous, and this season will hit the viewers differently with a much higher laughter dose, and there will be a new perspective to the show.

When and Where to Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show

You can watch the show every Saturday only on Netflix India, from June 21, 2025, at 8 PM IST. Watch every week to keep your life filled with this fun bucket of laughter.

Trailer and Plot of The Great Indian Kapil Show

The trailer of the show features the whole team of The Great Indian Kapil Show, from the host Kapil, Judge Archana Puran Singh, and all the other laughter champions of his squad. They are giving a hint with the playful banter about the coming of a new segment with a new touch. This season is very different, as there will not be just the stars who will garner the attention, but also other great personalities from fans will be joining the stage. This season is more explosive and fun. So the spotlight is open for the fans now in season 3.

Cast and Crew of The Great Indian Kapil Show

The show, of course, features Kapil Sharma, the host, judge Archana Puran Singh with her laughing chair, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and more. The show's director is Sudhanshu Gupta, who has directed both previous seasons.

Reception of The Great Indian Kapil Show

The show has been aired in 192 countries and has gained a lot of love from its viewers. The fans are always in wait for Kapil's new season, and this time he has involved his fans in the show as mazedar hissa, so fans are waiting to enjoy this laughter.