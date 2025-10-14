Technology News
English Edition

Mirage to Release on OTT Platforms Soon: Everything You Need to Know About This Malayalam Crime Thriller Film

Mirage is a Jeethu Joseph directorial which stars Aparna Balamurali and Asif Ali in the lead roles.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 October 2025 18:00 IST
Mirage to Release on OTT Platforms Soon: Everything You Need to Know About This Malayalam Crime Thriller Film

Photo Credit: OTTPlay

The film was released in theatres on September 19

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Mirage is a Malayalam Crime Thriller Movie
  • It explores themes of conspiracy, crime, and hidden truths
  • Streaming begins from Oct 20th, 2025, only on Sony LIV
Advertisement

Mirage is a Malayalam crime thriller movie that has been directed by Jeethu Joseph. It is one of the most anticipated movies that finally has an OTT release date. With a nail-biting thriller plot, this movie has certainly made a sensation with outstanding twists and turns. The movie follows Abhirami, whose fiancé is presumed dead, who will embark on an investigation to find a hard disk that he was supposed to hold with him. However, as she delves deeper, she uncovers conspiracies and shocking revelations.

When and Where to Watch Mirage

Mirage is set to land on Oct 20th, 2025, only on Sony LIV. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Mirage

Mirage revolves around Abhirami (played by Aparna Balamurali), whose fiancé Kiran is presumed to be dead in a train accident. However, things begin to get suspicious when a police officer and a businessman arrive at his house, looking for a hard disk. Only then, Abhirami teams up with Aswin (Played by Asif Ali) to unveil the truth behind Kiran's disappearance.

As the investigation proceeds, they uncover hidden truths, conspiracies, and discover the ‘double life' of Kiran, entangled within a shady past and buried truths of the financial consultancy.

Cast and Crew of Mirage

Co-written by Jeethu Joseph, Mirage features Aparna Balamurali and Asif Ali in the prominent roles, supported by Hannah Reji Koshy, Hakkim Shahjahan, Sampath Raj, Arjun Syam Gopan, and more. The music composer of the film is Vishnu Shyam, while, Satheesh Kurup has done the cinematography.

Reception of Mirage

Mirage was theatrically released on Sept 19th, 2025, where it received an outstanding response from the audience and critics. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.1/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT, SonyLiv, OTT release
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Android Phones Susceptible to ‘Pixnapping’ Attack That Steals 2FA Codes, Messages and More, Researchers Say
Moto G100 (2025) Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC: Price, Features

Related Stories

Mirage to Release on OTT Platforms Soon: Everything You Need to Know About This Malayalam Crime Thriller Film
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 15 Vapour Chamber Cooling System Performance Teased Ahead of Launch
  2. iQOO Z10R 5G With Dimensity 7360-Turbo Launched After Indian Variant Debuts
  3. Oppo Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. Vivo Watch GT 2 Debuts With 2.07-Inch Screen, eSIM Support
  5. Researchers Say 'Pixnapping' Attacks on Android Can Steal 2FA Codes, Chats
  6. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Tipped to Launch Soon in These Two Colourways
  7. Apple TV+ Rebranded to Apple TV as F1 the Movie Comes to Streaming Platform
  8. Realme GT 8 Pro's Ricoh GR Camera Technology Revealed Ahead of Launch
  9. Vivo X300 Pro Tops Xiaomi 17 Pro Max in AnTuTu's CPU Test
#Latest Stories
  1. Nvidia DGX Spark Supercomputer With Grace Blackwell Chipset to Go on Sale Starting October 15
  2. Bhutan Migrates National ID System to Ethereum Blockchain
  3. Instagram Boosts Teen Safety, Sets PG-13 Content Limits for All New Teen Accounts
  4. Aan Paavam Pollathatu OTT Release Details: Know When and Where to Watch Tamil Movie Online
  5. Mirage to Release on OTT Platforms Soon: Everything You Need to Know About This Malayalam Crime Thriller Film
  6. How To Train Your Dragon Now Streaming on OTT: Know When and Where to Watch the Live-Action Film Online
  7. Slack Integrates Natively Built Salesforce Interfaces Into Its Platform, Adds Agentic Capabilities
  8. iQOO Z10R 5G With Dimensity 7360-Turbo Launched Months After Indian Variant Debuts: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung's One UI 8.5 Update Could Introduce a Network Battery Saver Feature: Report
  10. Moto G100 (2025) Launched With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »