Mirage is a Malayalam crime thriller movie that has been directed by Jeethu Joseph. It is one of the most anticipated movies that finally has an OTT release date. With a nail-biting thriller plot, this movie has certainly made a sensation with outstanding twists and turns. The movie follows Abhirami, whose fiancé is presumed dead, who will embark on an investigation to find a hard disk that he was supposed to hold with him. However, as she delves deeper, she uncovers conspiracies and shocking revelations.

When and Where to Watch Mirage

Mirage is set to land on Oct 20th, 2025, only on Sony LIV. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Mirage

Mirage revolves around Abhirami (played by Aparna Balamurali), whose fiancé Kiran is presumed to be dead in a train accident. However, things begin to get suspicious when a police officer and a businessman arrive at his house, looking for a hard disk. Only then, Abhirami teams up with Aswin (Played by Asif Ali) to unveil the truth behind Kiran's disappearance.

As the investigation proceeds, they uncover hidden truths, conspiracies, and discover the ‘double life' of Kiran, entangled within a shady past and buried truths of the financial consultancy.

Cast and Crew of Mirage

Co-written by Jeethu Joseph, Mirage features Aparna Balamurali and Asif Ali in the prominent roles, supported by Hannah Reji Koshy, Hakkim Shahjahan, Sampath Raj, Arjun Syam Gopan, and more. The music composer of the film is Vishnu Shyam, while, Satheesh Kurup has done the cinematography.

Reception of Mirage

Mirage was theatrically released on Sept 19th, 2025, where it received an outstanding response from the audience and critics. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.1/10.