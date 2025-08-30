The Terminal List: Dark Wolf has finally made it to the OTT platform Prime Video with the first three episodes. The three episodes will drop every Wednesday, followed by a new episode before September 24. The first episodes will cover Ben Edwards' training of Iraqi forces in Mosul for suicide bombing to destroy everything he once believed in. He faces betrayal, and this tragedy-packed thriller is now released on Prime. Here is everything about the cast and story you need to know.

When and Where to Watch The Terminal List: Dark Wolf

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is out with its latest three episodes, now streaming on Prime Video.

Cast of The Terminal List: Dark Wolf

Created by Jack Carr and David Digilio, directed by Paul Cameron, Liz Friedlander, and Frederick E.O. Toye. The cast comprises Taylor Kitsch, Tom Hopper, Dar Salim, Robert Wisdom, Luke Hemsworth, Rona Lee Shimon, Jared Shaw, Luke Roberts, Raha Rahbari, Jai Courtney, Christ Patt and more.

The Storyline

In The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, Navy SEAL Ben Edwards faces tragedy when a suicide bombing in Mosul leads to betrayal within his allies. Shattered by the truth, he readies himself, hunts the perpetrator down, and ultimately loses his career. After this, he and his comrade Hastings are drawn into covert CIA missions alongside Mossad. They hunt across Europe, uncovering a dangerous nuclear deal that could raise their stakes with every move.

Reception

