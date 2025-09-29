Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Discounts on 5-Star Rated Washing Machines

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, customers can purchase LG's fully automatic, front-load washing machine for Rs. 37,990.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 September 2025 20:04 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Discounts on 5-Star Rated Washing Machines

Photo Credit: Voltas

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: SBI cardholders can avail of another discounts on transactions

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 started on September 23
  • Shoppers can use the no-cost EMI option to spread out their payments
  • A five-star energy efficiency rating in India is given by BEE
Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 first went live on September 23 for all users. For the last seven days, the e-commerce platform has been offering attractive discounts on a large category of products, including smartphones, earphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, and more. One popular category has also been home appliances, as many have purchased new smart TVs, refrigerators, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, and washing machines. If you, too, are looking to upgrade your existing washing machine with one that has a five-star energy efficiency rating, then this sale is the right opportunity for you.

If you're confused about what the five-star system means, it is a government-backed energy efficiency labelling programme managed by the Indian Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). Appliances such as air conditioners, refrigerators, smart TVs, washing machines, and more.

The stars range from one to five, with more stars indicating higher energy efficiency. The system is designed to help consumers make informed choices by comparing long-term electricity savings, not just the upfront price.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on 5-Star Rated Washing Machines

Here's a handpicked list of the top deals on five-star rated washing machines from brands such as LG, Samsung, Haier, Bosch, and more. If you're instead looking for double-door refrigerators, this list will help you out. Apart from that, those interested in buying a 65-inch smart TV should check this buying guide.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
LG fully automatic, front-load (9kg) Rs. 53,990 Rs. 37,990 Buy Here
Samsung fully automatic, front-load (8kg) Rs. 55,900 Rs. 33,990 Buy Here
Haier fully automatic, front-load (11kg) Rs. 82,990 Rs. 54,990 Buy Here
Bosch fully automatic, front-load (8kg) Rs. 48,190 Rs. 28,990 Buy Here
Godrej fully automatic, top-load (7kg) Rs. 27,300 Rs. 13,490 Buy Here
Voltas Beko semi-automatic, top-load (9kg) Rs. 20,590 Rs. 11,950 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
LG 9 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z9B.ABLQEIL)

LG 9 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z9B.ABLQEIL)

  • KEY SPECS
Type Front Load
Washing Capacity 9 kg
Function Type Fully Automatic
Power Requirement 230V, 50Hz
Technology Used AI DD Technology
Samsung 6 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW61R20EK0S/TL)

Samsung 6 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW61R20EK0S/TL)

  • KEY SPECS
Type Front Load
Washing Capacity 6 kg
Function Type Fully Automatic
Washing Method Tumble Wash
Tub Material Stainless Steel
Haier 12 kg Fully Automatic Twin Load Washing Machine (HW120-B1558)

Haier 12 kg Fully Automatic Twin Load Washing Machine (HW120-B1558)

  • KEY SPECS
Type Twin Load
Washing Capacity 12 kg
Function Type Fully Automatic
Washing Method Tumble Wash
Power Requirement AC 220 V, 50 Hz
Tub Material Stainless Steel
Technology Used Inverter Direct Drive Technology
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon sale, Amazon, LG, Samsung, Haier, Bosch
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Amazon Sale 2025: Security Cameras With Up to 85 Percent Discount During the Great Indian Festival Sale
Battlefield Maker Electronic Arts to Go Private in Record $55 Billion Leveraged Buyout

Related Stories

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Discounts on 5-Star Rated Washing Machines
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Headphone Pro With Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life Launched: See Price
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Top Deals Before It Ends on This Date
  3. YouTube Premium Lite is Now Available in India at This Price
  4. Sony Finally Launches Its WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones in India: See Price
  5. Realme GT 8 Pro to Sport Swappable Camera Module; See GT8 Benchmark Scores
  6. Sandisk Launches Creator Series Storage Devices in India: Price, Details
  7. Honor MagicPad 3 Pro Specifications Teased Ahead of October 16 Launch
  8. Five Reasons Why Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is The Biggest Deal of 2025
  9. SpaceX Falcon 9 Deploys 28 Next-Generation Starlink V2 Mini Satellites
#Latest Stories
  1. Physicists Identify Loophole in Heisenberg’s Uncertainty Principle While Preserving Its Validity
  2. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 Lifts Off Successfully From Vandenberg Space Force Base
  3. NASA Faces Uncertainty Over Space Plane Missions to ISS Before Its Deorbit
  4. SpaceX Falcon 9 Deploys 28 Next-Generation Starlink V2 Mini Satellites
  5. How To Train Your Dragon OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Live Action Movie Online?
  6. War 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch To Watch Hrithik Roshan Starrer Action Movie
  7. Twisted Metal Season 2 Now Streaming on Sony LIV: Know Everything about Plot, Cast, and More
  8. Battlefield Maker Electronic Arts to Go Private in Record $55 Billion Leveraged Buyout
  9. Qatar National Bank Adopts JPMorgan’s Blockchain Platform for Instant US Dollar Payments
  10. CMF Headphone Pro Launched With Energy Slider, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »