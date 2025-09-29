Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 first went live on September 23 for all users. For the last seven days, the e-commerce platform has been offering attractive discounts on a large category of products, including smartphones, earphones, tablets, laptops, smartwatches, and more. One popular category has also been home appliances, as many have purchased new smart TVs, refrigerators, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, and washing machines. If you, too, are looking to upgrade your existing washing machine with one that has a five-star energy efficiency rating, then this sale is the right opportunity for you.

If you're confused about what the five-star system means, it is a government-backed energy efficiency labelling programme managed by the Indian Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). Appliances such as air conditioners, refrigerators, smart TVs, washing machines, and more.

The stars range from one to five, with more stars indicating higher energy efficiency. The system is designed to help consumers make informed choices by comparing long-term electricity savings, not just the upfront price.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on 5-Star Rated Washing Machines

Here's a handpicked list of the top deals on five-star rated washing machines from brands such as LG, Samsung, Haier, Bosch, and more. If you're instead looking for double-door refrigerators, this list will help you out. Apart from that, those interested in buying a 65-inch smart TV should check this buying guide.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.