We Live in Time is a romantic film of 2024, which is directed by John Crowley. It is now making its move to OTT. Starring Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh. This movie captures the beauty of love, life, and loss through a nonlinear story narrative that spans a decade. After winning great acclaim, it is going to stream on OTT. After its successful theatrical release in the UK, the US, and France, it is making its presence in the digital world.

When and Where to Watch

The movie is going to stream on the OTT, Lionsgate Play, from October 17, 2025. The viewers who have a subscription to Prime Video can watch it by renting the movie online at their convenience.

Trailer and Plot

We Live in Time follows Tobias and Almut, who are two strangers. Suddenly, their lives intersect with a car accident. Their sudden meeting marks the decade-long journey of healing, love and heartbreak.

As they intertwine with the passion and the lows of illness, the movie captures the fleeting moments which define a lifetime. The story navigates through the theme of family, fate and the bittersweet beauty of time, which reminds the viewers that love marked by loss is yet worth living.

Cast and Crew

It has been written by Nick Payne. John Crowley is the director, and the main leads are Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh. The other cast includes Grace Delaney, Aoife Hinds, Lee Braithwaite, and Adam James. It has been produced by Adam Ackland, Guy Heeley and Leah Clarke.

Reception

We Live in Time is a movie that has heartfelt emotions, and it's been well-received by the audience with an IMDb rating of 7 out of 10.