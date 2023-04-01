Technology News

Activision Blizzard Accused of Spying on Employees, Threatening Them

Activision Blizzard employees around the US staged a walkout last year to protest the lack of gender equality at the company.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 April 2023 11:36 IST
Activision Blizzard Accused of Spying on Employees, Threatening Them

Photo Credit: Reuters

Activision is already facing a separate NLRB complaint issued last year

Highlights
  • It is claimed the company threatened to close internal Slack channels
  • Small groups of workers at Activision subsidiaries have voted to join CWA
  • Xbox maker Microsoft last year agreed to buy Activision

Activision Blizzard violated US labour law by illegally surveilling employees during a walkout and threatening to shut down internal chat channels as a union sought to organize its workers, a federal labour agency said on Friday.

A National Labor Relations Board spokeswoman said that unless Activision settles, the agency will issue a complaint against the company involving employees of its subsidiary Blizzard Entertainment based in California and three other states.

The Communication Workers of America union (CWA) has accused the Call of Duty maker of a series of illegal labour practices at the union has sought to organize video game testers and other employees at the company and its subsidiaries.

Blizzard employees around the country staged a walkout last year to protest what they said was a lack of gender equality at the company.

Kayla Blado, a spokeswoman for the labour board, said on Friday that a regional agency official had found merit to the CWA's claim that Activision used security staff to keep tabs on workers during the walkout.

A claim that the company also broke the law by threatening to close internal Slack channels where employees frequently discussed working conditions was also found to have merit, Blado said.

An Activision spokesperson in a statement defended the company's ability to prevent "toxic workplace behaviour."

"CWA wants us to accept their... false claims, but we strongly believe employees shouldn't have to be subjected to insults and put downs for their hard work – especially on company communication platforms," the spokesperson said.

The union did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Activision is already facing a separate NLRB complaint issued last year claiming the company used a policy limiting what workers can post on social media to bar them from discussing working conditions. Activision has said its social media policy is lawful and does not bar employees from exercising their rights under US labour law.

Small groups of workers at Activision subsidiaries in New York and Wisconsin have voted to join the CWA in recent months, and employees in Boston are seeking to have an election. Activision has said it is considering its options in those cases.

Xbox maker Microsoft last year agreed to buy Activision for $69 billion (roughly Rs. 5,67,000 crore), a deal that has faced antitrust scrutiny from US and European regulators.

© Thomson Reuters 2023
 

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Fantastic gunplay
  • Low system requirements
  • Variety of multiplayer modes
  • Great character moments
  • Expansive arsenal
  • Rewarding multiplayer progression
  • Bad
  • Constant game crashes
  • Boring first half of the campaign
  • No ranked in multiplayer
  • Lobbies reset after every match
  • SBMM not properly optimised
  • Difficult to differentiate enemies
Read detailed Activision Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II review
Genre Shooter
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Call of Duty
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Activision Blizzard, Labour laws, Xbox, Call of Duty, Microsoftt
AI Experts Express Concerns With Elon Musk-Backed Letter Citing Their Research

Related Stories

Activision Blizzard Accused of Spying on Employees, Threatening Them
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  2. UIDAI Records Over 1 Crore Mobile Numbers Linked With Aadhaar in February
  3. OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Details
  4. Air India Testing ChatGPT to Replace Old Practices: Report
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Tipped to Debut at This Price
  6. Amazon Said to Be Facing FTC Complaint Against Alexa for Doing This
  7. Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  8. The Super Mario Bros Movie to Shaakuntalam: The 10 Biggest Movies in April
  9. Samsung S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Camera Shootout
  10. Moto G72 Design, Specifications Leaked Ahead of India Launch: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Defends Pay Model for Twitter Amid End to Free Verified Blue Ticks
  2. Amazon Said to Be Facing FTC Complaint for Illegally Collected Kids’ Data
  3. Activision Blizzard Accused of Spying on Employees, Threatening Them
  4. AI Experts Express Concerns With Elon Musk-Backed Letter Citing Their Research
  5. Twitter Reveals Parts of Source Code Behind the Microsite's Algorithm
  6. Elon Musk Requests US Judge to End $258 Billion Dogecoin Lawsuit Against Him
  7. Telecom Subscriber Base Rise Marginally to 1,170.75 Million in Jan 2023: TRAI
  8. General Motors Plans to Replace Apple CarPlay, Android Auto With Google's Infotainment System in Future EVs
  9. US Chipmaker Micron's Products to Be Examined in China for Cybersecurity Risks
  10. TerraUSD Founder Do Kwon Indicted in US Following Montenegro Arrest
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.