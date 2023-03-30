PlayStation has announced the monthly free games for April 2023 for PlayStation Plus subscribers. The three free titles, which will be available on PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium tiers starting April 4 through May 1, include Meet Your Maker, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Tails of Iron. The month's free games lineup from PlayStation is headlined by Meet Your Maker, a first-person building-and-raiding game arriving as a day 1 launch title to PS Plus. All three games can be added to both PS4 and PS5 game libraries till May 1. Users can continue playing the three titles as long as they are subscribed to PS Plus.

PlayStation confirmed its monthly free games for April on the PlayStation Blog, while also reminding PS Plus subscribers to add the monthly free games for March to their game libraries by April 3. This month's PS Plus free games lineup includes multiplayer shooter Battlefield 2042, hack-and-slash dungeon crawler Minecraft Dungeons, and Souls-like action-RPG, Code Vein.

Meet Your Maker

Announced in August 2022, Meet Your Maker, is a first-person shooter that doubles as a building-and-raiding game. Developed by Behaviour Interactive, the game lets players build their own outpost and raid outposts built by other players, while navigating a labyrinth full of traps, obstacles, and enemies.

Meet Your Maker releases on April 4 and is arriving to PS Plus as a launch title. Played from a first-person perspective, the game features a host of firearms and explosives, with a melee weapon and a grappling hook as additional tools at your disposal. Think Super Mario Maker with more action elements thrown in. The game will be available to play on both PS4 and PS5.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Sumo Digital's 2020 platformer, a spinoff of the popular LittleBigPlanet series, is also arriving to PS Plus in April. Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a 3D platformer that follows the trials of its titular character. The game features improved interactivity and movement mechanics that make Sackboy more manoeuvrable.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is playable in up to four-player local and online multiplayer and will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

Tails of Iron

The third monthly free game coming to PS Plus in April is Tails of Iron, an action-RPG with Souls-like combat that released in 2021. Critically acclaimed at launch, the game features a unique hand-drawn art style that contrasts with its punishing combat. You play as Redgi, heir to the Rat Throne, on a quest to restore your fallen, war-plagued kingdom.

Redgi must take on the fearsome Frog Clan and their leader, Greenwart, with the aid of his companions. The game features robust crafting, including recipes and weapon and armour blueprints and help you on your brutal adventure.

Tails of Iron also arrives on both PS4 and PS5.

Earlier this month, PlayStation also announced the pack of games coming to its Game Catalogue, accessible to Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tier subscribers, in March. Starting March 21, higher-tier PS Plus subscribers have access to Naughty Dog's Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, indie launch title Tchia, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction, Ghostwire: Tokyo, two Life is Strange titles, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and more.

PS Plus subscription in India starts at Rs. 499 per month for the Essential tier. The Extra tier of the subscription service costs Rs. 749 per month, while the top-tier Deluxe membership costs Rs. 849 per month. April's three free games are included with all three tiers and are available till May 1.

