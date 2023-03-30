Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PlayStation Plus April 2023 Free Games: Meet Your Maker, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Tails of Iron

PlayStation Plus April 2023 Free Games: Meet Your Maker, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Tails of Iron

PS Plus subscribers can add the three free games to their libraries till May 1.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 March 2023 20:14 IST
PlayStation Plus April 2023 Free Games: Meet Your Maker, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Tails of Iron

Photo Credit: Behaviour Interactive

Meet Your Maker is arriving to PS Plus as a Day 1 title

Highlights
  • PS Plus monthly free games for March are available till April 3
  • April’s free PS Plus games will expire on May 1
  • Tails of Iron features brutal Souls-like combat

PlayStation has announced the monthly free games for April 2023 for PlayStation Plus subscribers. The three free titles, which will be available on PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium tiers starting April 4 through May 1, include Meet Your Maker, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Tails of Iron. The month's free games lineup from PlayStation is headlined by Meet Your Maker, a first-person building-and-raiding game arriving as a day 1 launch title to PS Plus. All three games can be added to both PS4 and PS5 game libraries till May 1. Users can continue playing the three titles as long as they are subscribed to PS Plus.

PlayStation confirmed its monthly free games for April on the PlayStation Blog, while also reminding PS Plus subscribers to add the monthly free games for March to their game libraries by April 3. This month's PS Plus free games lineup includes multiplayer shooter Battlefield 2042, hack-and-slash dungeon crawler Minecraft Dungeons, and Souls-like action-RPG, Code Vein.

Meet Your Maker

Announced in August 2022, Meet Your Maker, is a first-person shooter that doubles as a building-and-raiding game. Developed by Behaviour Interactive, the game lets players build their own outpost and raid outposts built by other players, while navigating a labyrinth full of traps, obstacles, and enemies.

Meet Your Maker releases on April 4 and is arriving to PS Plus as a launch title. Played from a first-person perspective, the game features a host of firearms and explosives, with a melee weapon and a grappling hook as additional tools at your disposal. Think Super Mario Maker with more action elements thrown in. The game will be available to play on both PS4 and PS5.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Sumo Digital's 2020 platformer, a spinoff of the popular LittleBigPlanet series, is also arriving to PS Plus in April. Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a 3D platformer that follows the trials of its titular character. The game features improved interactivity and movement mechanics that make Sackboy more manoeuvrable.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is playable in up to four-player local and online multiplayer and will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

Tails of Iron

The third monthly free game coming to PS Plus in April is Tails of Iron, an action-RPG with Souls-like combat that released in 2021. Critically acclaimed at launch, the game features a unique hand-drawn art style that contrasts with its punishing combat. You play as Redgi, heir to the Rat Throne, on a quest to restore your fallen, war-plagued kingdom.

Redgi must take on the fearsome Frog Clan and their leader, Greenwart, with the aid of his companions. The game features robust crafting, including recipes and weapon and armour blueprints and help you on your brutal adventure.

Tails of Iron also arrives on both PS4 and PS5.

Earlier this month, PlayStation also announced the pack of games coming to its Game Catalogue, accessible to Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tier subscribers, in March. Starting March 21, higher-tier PS Plus subscribers have access to Naughty Dog's Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, indie launch title Tchia, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction, Ghostwire: Tokyo, two Life is Strange titles, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and more.

PS Plus subscription in India starts at Rs. 499 per month for the Essential tier. The Extra tier of the subscription service costs Rs. 749 per month, while the top-tier Deluxe membership costs Rs. 849 per month. April's three free games are included with all three tiers and are available till May 1.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Meet Your Maker

Meet Your Maker

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 16+
Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Platformer
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer, Co-op
Series LittleBigPlanet
PEGI Rating 7+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PlayStation, PS Plus, PS4, PS5, Sony, Meet Your Maker, Sackboy A Big Adventure, Tails of Iron, PS Plus Free Monthly Games
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Infinix Hot 30 Confirmed to Launch in Thailand on March 31; Specifications Teased

Related Stories

PlayStation Plus April 2023 Free Games: Meet Your Maker, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Tails of Iron
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
  2. OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Details
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Reportedly Spotted on BIS Database: All Details
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Will Reportedly Use This Snapdragon SoC
  5. OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Limited Edition Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Tipped to Debut at This Price
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Camera Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch
  8. Microsoft Launches AI-Powered Cybersecurity Tool: Here’s What It Can Do
  9. Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) Renders Leaked Ahead of Debut
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G India Price Tipped, Here's How Much It May Cost
#Latest Stories
  1. PlayStation Plus April 2023 Free Games: Meet Your Maker, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Tails of Iron
  2. Infinix Hot 30 Confirmed to Launch in Thailand on March 31; Specifications Teased
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite to Come With 120Hz Display, OxygenOS 13.1 : Report
  4. iPhone 15 Pro Models to Get Low Energy Chip, Multi-Use Action Button Like Apple Watch Ultra: Reports
  5. Redmi 12C With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. IPL 2023 Begins on March 31 in India: All You Need to Know
  7. OnePlus 11 Jupiter Rock Limited Edition Tipped to Debut in India Soon
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 Listed on Geekbench With Interesting Scores: Report
  9. Redmi Note 12 4G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Vivo, iQoo Planning to Merge Core Business Operations to Increase Efficiency, Cut Costs: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.