Annapurna Interactive Hit With Mass Resignations, Leaving Partners Scrambling

A spokesperson for Annapurna confirmed that it had explored a spinoff and said the parties failed to reach an agreement, leading to the resignations.

By Jason Schreier, Bloomberg | Updated: 13 September 2024 13:24 IST
Photo Credit: X/ @A_i

Game developers partnered with Annapurna try to figure out what this means for their upcoming projects

Highlights
  • The Annapurna Interactive team had 25 members
  • Last month Annapurna partnered with Remedy Entertainment
  • The resignation of its team resigned following a dispute with its owner
The entire staff of Annapurna Interactive, the video-game publishing division of Megan Ellison's Annapurna studio, resigned this month following a dispute with its owner.

Annapurna Interactive President Nathan Gary and his team had been negotiating with Ellison, the daughter of billionaire Larry Ellison, to spin off the video-game division as an independent entity. When Ellison pulled out of the negotiations, Gary and other executives resigned and were followed by around two dozen other staffers.

“All 25 members of the Annapurna Interactive team collectively resigned,'' Gary and the group said in a joint statement. “This was one of the hardest decisions we have ever had to make and we did not take this action lightly.”

A spokesperson for Annapurna confirmed that it had explored a spinoff and said the parties failed to reach an agreement, which led to the resignations. 

"Our top priority is continuing to support our developer and publishing partners during this transition,” Ellison said in a statement to Bloomberg News. “We're committed to not only our existing slate of games but also expanding our presence in the interactive space as we continue to look for opportunities to take a more integrated approach to linear and interactive storytelling across film and TV, gaming, and theater."

The exodus has led to chaos as game developers partnered with Annapurna try to figure out what this means for their upcoming projects. As a publisher, Annapurna is responsible not only for funding the games but for handling services such as quality-assurance, adapting the products for local markets and marketing. Over the past few days, game makers working with Annapurna have scrambled to find new points of contact and figure out whether the company will continue to honor its agreements.

The spokesperson said that all existing games and projects will remain under Annapurna.

New president Hector Sanchez has told developers that the company will honor existing contracts and replace staff who have left, according to people who asked to not be identified because the conversations were private. Sanchez, originally a co-founder of Annapurna Interactive, was brought back last month.

Annapurna's video-game division has developed a reputation for publishing critically acclaimed titles made by small teams, racking up awards with games such as Outer Wilds, Stray and Cocoon. Last month Annapurna announced a deal to partner with the Finnish gaming company Remedy Entertainment to bring the critically acclaimed Control and Alan Wake franchises to film and TV.

The Hollywood Reporter said earlier that Annapurna Interactive's top executives had quit but not that the entire team had departed.

© 2024 Bloomberg LP

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

