Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to launch early next year as a successor to the Samsung Galaxy S24. The handset will likely be introduced alongside the Samsung Galaxy S25+ and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. In recent days, leaked details of the Ultra version had surfaced online including design renders. Now, a new report has surfaced, sharing the leaked design renders of the standard Galaxy S25. The report also hints at the phone's dimensions and anticipated display size.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Design, Launch (Expected)

Tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with AndroidHeadlines, shared the design renders of the Samsung Galaxy S25. The phone's design closely resembles that of the current Galaxy S24, with a few subtle changes. These include slightly thinner bezels and noticeable rings around the rear camera lenses. The three vertically aligned camera sensors are positioned on the top left corner of the back panel, accompanied by an LED flash.

Samsung Galaxy S25 leaked renders

Photo Credit: Android Headlines/ Onleaks

The flat display of the rumored Samsung Galaxy S25 features ultra-slim, uniform bezels and a centred hole-punch cutout for the front camera. The volume rocker and power button are seen on the right side, while the bottom edge houses a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille.

As per the report, the Samsung Galaxy S25 will likely sport a 6.17-inch display, which could be marketed as a 6.2-inch screen. The upcoming handset is said to be slightly smaller than the current model. The Galaxy S25 is tipped to measure 146.9 x 70.4 x 7.2mm in size. Notably, the Galaxy S24 measures 147 x 70.6 x 7.6mm in size.

The Samsung Galaxy S25, along with the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra, is expected to be unveiled during the week of January 13, 2025.

Previous reports have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S25 could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoCs. Other reports claim that Samsung could equip these smartphones with its in-house Exynos 2500 chipsets. We are likely to learn more about the Galaxy S25 in the coming weeks.