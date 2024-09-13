Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy S25 Design Renders Leaked; Said to Be Smaller Than Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S25 could be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 or Exynos 2500 chipsets.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 September 2024 12:57 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Design Renders Leaked; Said to Be Smaller Than Galaxy S24

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to succeed the Samsung Galaxy S24 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to get a triple rear camera unit
  • The upcoming handset appears with slimmer bezels than current model
  • The Samsung Galaxy S25 is seen with a USB Type-C port on the bottom edge
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to launch early next year as a successor to the Samsung Galaxy S24. The handset will likely be introduced alongside the Samsung Galaxy S25+ and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. In recent days, leaked details of the Ultra version had surfaced online including design renders. Now, a new report has surfaced, sharing the leaked design renders of the standard Galaxy S25. The report also hints at the phone's dimensions and anticipated display size.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Design, Launch (Expected)

Tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with AndroidHeadlines, shared the design renders of the Samsung Galaxy S25. The phone's design closely resembles that of the current Galaxy S24, with a few subtle changes. These include slightly thinner bezels and noticeable rings around the rear camera lenses. The three vertically aligned camera sensors are positioned on the top left corner of the back panel, accompanied by an LED flash.

samsung galaxy s25 onleaks android headlines inline Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25 leaked renders
Photo Credit: Android Headlines/ Onleaks

 

The flat display of the rumored Samsung Galaxy S25 features ultra-slim, uniform bezels and a centred hole-punch cutout for the front camera. The volume rocker and power button are seen on the right side, while the bottom edge houses a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille.

As per the report, the Samsung Galaxy S25 will likely sport a 6.17-inch display, which could be marketed as a 6.2-inch screen. The upcoming handset is said to be slightly smaller than the current model. The Galaxy S25 is tipped to measure 146.9 x 70.4 x 7.2mm in size. Notably, the Galaxy S24 measures 147 x 70.6 x 7.6mm in size.

The Samsung Galaxy S25, along with the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra, is expected to be unveiled during the week of January 13, 2025.

Previous reports have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S25 could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoCs. Other reports claim that Samsung could equip these smartphones with its in-house Exynos 2500 chipsets. We are likely to learn more about the Galaxy S25 in the coming weeks.

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy S24

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Capable processor
  • Good overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Recycled design
  • AI features free till 2025
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Series, Samsung Galaxy S25 design, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 Leaked Renders Suggest Design, Two Colour Options
Apple Receives US FDA Approval to Enable AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Aids Feature

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S25 Design Renders Leaked; Said to Be Smaller Than Galaxy S24
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Announces Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale With These Offers
  2. Realme P2 Pro 5G Price, Colours and Features Teased Ahead of India Launch
  3. Huawei's Triple Foldable Smartphone Reportedly Runs on This Chipset
  4. Apple Receives FDA Approval to Enable AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Aids Feature
  5. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 Leaked Design Renders Show Two Colour Options
  6. Samsung Galaxy M05 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Check Price
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Design Renders Leak; Could Be Smaller Than Galaxy S24
  8. Vivo T3 Ultra With MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC Debuts at This Price
  9. Amazfit Helio Ring Confirmed to Launch in India; Listed on Official Site
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Series Said to Support up to 45W Wired Fast Charging, 50 Percent Faster Than iPhone 15
  2. Annapurna Interactive Hit With Mass Resignations, Leaving Partners Scrambling
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Design Renders Leaked; Said to Be Smaller Than Galaxy S24
  4. Competition Commission of India Finds Amazon, Walmart-Owned Flipkart in Violation of Antitrust Laws
  5. Apple Receives US FDA Approval to Enable AirPods Pro 2 Hearing Aids Feature
  6. Microsoft Announces 650 Layoffs at Xbox Unit in Bid to Cut Costs After Activision Acquisition
  7. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 Leaked Renders Suggest Design, Two Colour Options
  8. WhatsApp for Android Will Reportedly Let Users Choose Public Figures for Meta AI Voice Mode
  9. Gemini Receiving Gems on the Mobile App Along With Redesigned Home Page
  10. Intel Core Ultra 200V Lunar Lake CPUs With 120 Total TOPS Launched in India: Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »