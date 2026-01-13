Arc Raiders, the popular extraction shooter from Embark Studios, has surpassed 12 million copies sold. The game's peak concurrent player count reached nearly a million in the new year, publisher Nexon and Embark confirmed Tuesday. The developer also began rolling out Update 1.11.0 for Arc Raiders, bringing a few fixes and balancing changes, along with a new cosmetic set.

Arc Raiders Hits Sales Milestone

Nexon confirmed in a press release that Arc Raiders had sold more than 12.4 million copies across platforms. The publisher also announced that the extraction shooter had reached 960,000 concurrent players in January, ten weeks after launch.

“We are incredibly pleased with the strong retention and enduring enthusiasm players in all major markets worldwide have shown for ARC Raiders,” said Nexon CEO Junghun Lee in a statement. “As pleased as we were with the October launch, reaching more than 12.4 million units and setting a record with 960,000 concurrent users in January demonstrates the potential for ARC Raiders to become another pillar in Nexon's portfolio of blockbuster franchises.”

Embark CEO Patrick Söderlund called the latest sales figure a “huge landmark”.

“The community of raiders has been part of this journey from the start, and their ideas and enthusiasm continue to guide where the game goes next," he said.

Today we're celebrating a huge milestone... since launch we've seen over 12 million Raiders ascend from Speranza to raid the Rust Belt!

We crafted a special gift to celebrate 10M players, right as you blew straight past it over the winter break! To commemorate the occasion, any… pic.twitter.com/VNC1W1Mube — ARC Raiders (@ARCRaidersGame) January 13, 2026

Arc Raiders' sales crossed 10 million units by the end of December, Nexon said, driven by year-end sales across Steam, Epic Games Store, PlayStation Store, and Xbox Store. Sales momentum accelerated in the new year, crossing 12.4 million units sold. Arc Raiders has been on the top spot of Steam's Top Sellers list for a large part of the past ten weeks, the publisher said.

To mark over 10 million players, Embark is also giving out a gift to all players. Users who log in to Arc Raiders till January 13 11:59pm CET/ 2:59pm PST/ 5:59pm EST will be able to claim the Gilded Pickaxe Raider Tool for free.

Arc Raiders Update

Alongside the sales achievement announcement, Embark also began rolling out Arc Raiders' Update 1.11.0 on Tuesday. The update adds the new Abyss cosmetic set to the in-game store.

The update also rebalances two weapons in Arc Raiders. The fire rate on the Kettle, a submachinegun, has been reduced, and the Trigger 'Nade has been nerfed to reduce its damage while in air.

Arc Raiders is available on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.