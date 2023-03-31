Technology News

Redmi Note 12 5G New Storage Variant Launched in India; To Go on Sale Starting April 6

Redmi Note 12 5G starts in India at Rs. 17,999.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 31 March 2023 14:08 IST
Redmi Note 12 5G New Storage Variant Launched in India; To Go on Sale Starting April 6

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 12 5G is available in Frosted Green, Matte Black, and Mystique Blue colourways

  • Redmi Note 12 5G runs Android 12-based MIUI 13
  • It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC
  • The triple rear camera unit is headed by a 48-megapixel primary sensor

Redmi Note 12 5G launched earlier this year in India alongside the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G smartphones. The model then launched in three colour options and was available for purchase in two storage configuration options. After launching the Redmi Note 12 4G in the Indian market, Redmi has confirmed that the 5G model will soon be available in a third high-end storage option. The company also confirmed the price of the new variant and its sale date.

Redmi Note 12 5G price in India, availability

Launched previously in only two storage options, the Redmi Note 12 5G was priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 4GB + 128GB option, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB was marked at Rs. 19,999.

Now, Redmi has introduced a third storage variant of the Redmi Note 12 5G with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, which is priced at Rs. 21,999. It will go on sale on April 6 at 12 noon IST, alongside the Redmi Note 12 4G, and Redmi 12C smartphones, that were launched recently. It will be available for purchase via Amazon and official MI store alongside offline retail stores.

The Redmi Note 12 5G is offered in Frosted Green, Matte Black, and Mystique Blue colour options in India.

Redmi Note 12 5G specifications, features

The dual nano SIM-supported Redmi Note 12 5G sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz, and a pixel density of 394ppi. It comes with a peak brightness level of 1200 nits and offers DCI-P3 colour gamut support. The display of Redmi Note 125G also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Powered by a 6nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset with an integrated Adreno 619 GPU, the Redmi Note 12 5G comes with up to 11GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The device runs Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top.

Coming to the cameras, the Redmi Note 12 5G features a triple rear camera unit, that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.88 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 lens. A 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 lens on the front camera is housed in a centrally aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

Redmi's Note 12 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The handset comes with an IP53-rated water and dust-resistant design, measures 165.88mm x 76.21mm x 7.98mm, and weighs 188 grams.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 12 5G variant, Redmi Note 12 5G price in India, Redmi Note 12 5G specifications, Redmi Note 12 series, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Oppo A1x 5G With 6.56-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
