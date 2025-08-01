Technology News
English Edition
  Battlefield 6 Multiplayer and Gameplay Revealed, Launch Set for October 10

Battlefield 6 Multiplayer and Gameplay Revealed, Launch Set for October 10

Battlefield 6 will release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. It's now up for pre-order on all platforms.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 August 2025 13:04 IST
Battlefield 6 Multiplayer and Gameplay Revealed, Launch Set for October 10

Photo Credit: EA

Battlefield 6 will see the return of the tradition class system

Highlights
  • Battlefield 6 will feature a single-player campaign
  • The shooter will get two open beta weekends in August
  • On PC, Battlefield 6 can be purchased on Steam, Epic, and EA app
Electronic Arts has finally fully revealed Battlefield 6, taking covers off its multiplayer modes, maps, single-player campaign, and gameplay at an event livestreamed Thursday. The military shooter will be released across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on October 10. Battlefield 6 will also get two open beta events in August ahead of launch, EA announced.

Battlefield 6 Multiplayer Revealed

During the event, EA previewed Battlefield 6 multiplayer gameplay, giving an extensive look at maps, combat systems, and class system. The publisher also showcased extended multiplayer gameplay with Battlefield creators and shared a sneak peek of the game's single-player campaign.

EA also shed more light on Battlefield 6's modern setting, first revealed a week ago when the game was announced with a cinematic trailer. The first-person shooter is set in 2027, where NATO has collapsed and a private militia, called Pax Armata, threatens to spark global conflict.

Battlefield 6 Features

Battlefield 6 will bring new and returning features, including the traditional class system that was controversially abandoned in Battlefield 2042. Players will have access to Assault, Recon, Support, and Engineer classes, that come with class-specific gadgets, signature weapons, and dedicated training, EA said.

The game will also see the return of the series' trademark destruction system, which, EA said, has been enhanced to allow players to utilise destructible environments tactically.

New features include the Kinesthetic Combat System, which improves movement and gunplay, adding a greater degree of mobility. Players will get a new Drag and Revive option to aid their downed teammates. They'll also be able to mount weapons on walls to reduce recoil.

Battlefield 6 will feature maps spread globally, across Egypt, Gibraltar, and New York. Classic large-scale multiplayer modes like Conquest, Breakthrough, and Rush will return. The game will also feature FPS multiplayer staples like team deathmatch, squad deathmatch, domination, and king of the hill. EA also confirmed a new mode, Escalation, that will see two teams fight to capture strategic control points.

EA announced that Battlefield 6 will get two open beta weekends ahead of launch — August 9 through August 10 and from August 14 through 17. The open beta will let players experience several of the multiplayer modes and maps and will be available across all platforms.

bf 6 inline bf 6

Battlefield 6 will feature the series' trademark destruction system
Photo Credit: EA

Battlefield 6 Price, Editions

EA has also detailed the editions and pricing for Battlefield 6, following its confirmation earlier this week that the game won't cost $80. The military shooter will be available in a Standard Edition and a Phantom Edition, that includes in-game skin, weapon packs, and other rewards.

The Standard Edition is priced at $69.99, while the Phantom Edition comes in at $99.99. In India, with regional pricing, Battlefield 6 costs Rs. 3,999 for the Standard Edition and Rs. 5,999 for the Phantom Edition on PC. On PlayStation and Xbox storefronts, the two editions are priced at Rs. 4,999 and Rs. 7,499, respectively.

Battlefield 6 will release October 10 across PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store, and EA App), PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. The game is available to pre-order on all supported platforms.

Further reading: Battlefield 6, Battlefield, PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Steam, Epic Games Store, EA, Electronic Arts
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
