Apple App Store's Top Apps and Games of 2024 in India Announced: WhatsApp, Instagram, BGMI and More

WhatsApp emerged as the most downloaded free app of 2024 on iPhone in India.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 December 2024 14:12 IST
Apple App Store’s Top Apps and Games of 2024 in India Announced: WhatsApp, Instagram, BGMI and More

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple also revealed its 2024 App Store Award winners earlier this month

Highlights
  • Forest: Focus for Productivity topped the paid iPhone apps chart
  • BGMI led as the most downloaded free iPhone game of 2024
  • Getting Over It+ was the top Apple Arcade game in India
Apple on Monday announced its annual year-end charts of the most downloaded apps and games on the App Store in over 35 countries, including India. WhatsApp — the popular instant messaging platform owned by Meta Platforms — has emerged as the top free iPhone app. Meanwhile, the Forest: Focus for Productivity app, which helps users put down their iPhone and focus on more important things in life, is the most downloaded paid app of the year. The App Store charts announcement came after Apple revealed the 2024 App Store Award winners last week.

Apple App Store 2024 Downloads

According to Apple, the 2024 year-end charts featuring the top free and paid apps and games of the year, along with the top Apple Arcade games, can be seen on the App Store's Today tab. WhatsApp was followed by Instagram, YouTube and Google Pay as the most downloaded free iPhone apps of 2024.

Meanwhile, Money Manager, DSLR Camera, Shadowrocket, and iTablaPro claimed the second, third, fourth, and fifth spots, respectively, in the top paid apps chart. On the gaming side, Battlegrounds Mobile India, popularly known as BGMI, was the most downloaded free game on iPhone. Minecraft, on the other hand, was the top paid game. Similar to last year, Ludo King and Subway Surfers rounded up the top three free iPhone games, while Earn to Die 2 and Hitman Sniper grabbed the second and third spots in the top paid iPhone games chart. Notably, Hitman Sniper was the most downloaded paid game last year but was dethroned by Minecraft in 2024.

The Cupertino-based technology giant also published a list of the top games on Apple Arcade — its monthly subscription that provides access to several games without ads or in-app purchases. Getting Over It+ was the most downloaded Apple Arcade game of 2024 on iPhone, followed closely by NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, Snake.io+, Asphalt 8: Airborne+, and Angry Birds Reloaded.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
