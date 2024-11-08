Technology News
  Death Stranding Director's Cut Now Available on Xbox Series S/X, Amazon Luna

Death Stranding Director's Cut Now Available on Xbox Series S/X, Amazon Luna

“Xbox community members, please enjoy,” Kojima Productions said.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 November 2024 12:38 IST
Death Stranding Director's Cut Now Available on Xbox Series S/X, Amazon Luna

Photo Credit: Kojima Productions

Death Stranding Director's Cut first launched on PS5 in 2021

Highlights
  • Death Stranding Director's Cut launched on Apple devices in 2024
  • Kojima Productions is working on Death Stranding 2
  • Death Stranding first launched on PS4 in 2019
Five years after Death Stranding launched on PS4, the post-apocalyptic action title from Hideo Kojima is finally available on Xbox. Death Stranding Director's Cut quietly launched on Xbox Series S/X Thursday. The Director's Cut version, which adds new gameplay features and missions to the game, was first released on PS5 in 2021 before making its way to PC and mobile platforms.

Death Stranding Director's Cut on Xbox

Kojima Productions announced the game's Xbox Series S/X launch on Thursday. The timing of the game's arrival on Microsoft's platform suggests the game's likely five-year console exclusivity period on PlayStation ended November 7. “Xbox community members, please enjoy,” the studio said on X.

“Making its original debut on PlayStation 4 on November 8, 2019, DEATH STRANDING today celebrates its 5th anniversary, connecting with over 19 million players worldwide,” Kojima Productions said in its announcement. “With the addition of DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT now being delivered to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC and Luna, we will continue to expand the DEATH STRANDING IP in various forms of entertainment and connect with even more players from around the world.”

Additionally, Death Stranding Director's Cut is currently available on both Xbox and PC at a 50 percent discount for a limited time.

The game's Xbox page lists support for cloud saves, Xbox Achievements and Xbox Play Anywhere feature. The Director's Cut version also comes with high framerate, photo mode and ultra-wide monitor support.

Kojima Productions also announced the game's launch on Amazon Luna the same day. The title can be accessed on the cloud gaming platform with an Amazon Luna+ subscription.

Death Stranding Director's Cut, published by 505 Games, was released on the PS5 in 2021 and on PC a year later. Earlier this year, the game launched on iPhone 15 Pro and iPad and MacBook models running on Apple silicon.

Kojima Productions is currently working on the game's sequel, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, which was revealed at The Game Awards 2022. The game is set for launch sometime in 2025. The sequel is confirmed for the PS5, but there's no official word on a PC and Xbox launch yet. Death Stranding 2 will feature returning cast from the first game, including Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, and Troy Baker.

Comments

Further reading: Death Stranding Directors Cut, Xbox, Xbox Series, Amazon Luna, Kojima Productions, 505 Games, Death Stranding
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
MacBook Air With OLED Screen Said to Be Delayed Beyond 2027 Due to Price Concerns

Comment
