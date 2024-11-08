Death Stranding Director's Cut Now Available on Xbox Series S/X, Amazon Luna

Five years after Death Stranding launched on PS4, the post-apocalyptic action title from Hideo Kojima is finally available on Xbox. Death Stranding Director's Cut quietly launched on Xbox Series S/X Thursday. The Director's Cut version, which adds new gameplay features and missions to the game, was first released on PS5 in 2021 before making its way to PC and mobile platforms.

Kojima Productions announced the game's Xbox Series S/X launch on Thursday. The timing of the game's arrival on Microsoft's platform suggests the game's likely five-year console exclusivity period on PlayStation ended November 7. “Xbox community members, please enjoy,” the studio said on X.

“Making its original debut on PlayStation 4 on November 8, 2019, DEATH STRANDING today celebrates its 5th anniversary, connecting with over 19 million players worldwide,” Kojima Productions said in its announcement. “With the addition of DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT now being delivered to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC and Luna, we will continue to expand the DEATH STRANDING IP in various forms of entertainment and connect with even more players from around the world.”

Additionally, Death Stranding Director's Cut is currently available on both Xbox and PC at a 50 percent discount for a limited time.

The game's Xbox page lists support for cloud saves, Xbox Achievements and Xbox Play Anywhere feature. The Director's Cut version also comes with high framerate, photo mode and ultra-wide monitor support.

Kojima Productions also announced the game's launch on Amazon Luna the same day. The title can be accessed on the cloud gaming platform with an Amazon Luna+ subscription.

Death Stranding Director's Cut, published by 505 Games, was released on the PS5 in 2021 and on PC a year later. Earlier this year, the game launched on iPhone 15 Pro and iPad and MacBook models running on Apple silicon.

Kojima Productions is currently working on the game's sequel, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, which was revealed at The Game Awards 2022. The game is set for launch sometime in 2025. The sequel is confirmed for the PS5, but there's no official word on a PC and Xbox launch yet. Death Stranding 2 will feature returning cast from the first game, including Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux, and Troy Baker.