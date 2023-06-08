Technology News

Dragon’s Dogma II Confirmed for Capcom Showcase Event Next Week

The team-based shooter Exoprimal, Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, and more titles are expected at Capcom's digital presentation.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 June 2023 15:55 IST
Dragon’s Dogma II Confirmed for Capcom Showcase Event Next Week

Photo Credit: Capcom

In Dragon's Dogma 2, you play as the Arisen, a warrior destined to slay the dragon and claim the throne

Highlights
  • Capcom Showcase kicks off June 13 at 3:30am IST/ June 12 at 3pm PT
  • The show will run for approximately 36 minutes
  • Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be out on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X

Dragon's Dogma II will be among the key attractions during the Capcom Showcase event, next week. The publisher updated its official website, detailing what to expect from its annual presentation, which also includes the team-based shooter Exoprimal and Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, the puzzle-solving mystery title from Shu Takumi, best known for the Ace Attorney series. The event is scheduled for June 12 at 3pm PT in the US/ June 13 at 3:30am IST in India. The news comes ahead of Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest, which listed Capcom among its partner lineup, last month. It will be live-streamed on Capcom's official YouTube and Twitch channels.

The PlayStation Showcase event, while largely unsatisfactory, included an action-heavy trailer for Dragon's Dogma 2. For now, there aren't too many details on the plot, but a hymn from the official website reveals that the story follows an Arisen — the chosen one — who is destined to slay the Dragon residing in an underground gaol and claim the throne. However, the reptile is not only seen as a mere mythical creature but also as the ‘symbol of the world's destruction,' with a certain population revering it as a god. We aren't alone on the journey — a group of ‘Pawns,' mysterious otherworldly beings devoted to serving the Arisen, join in. These are AI-driven, of course.

One of the characters in the Dragon's Dogma II trailer, who resembles the sorceress Yennefer from The Witcher 3, seems to be doubtful of the player's abilities, questioning where the true Arisen might be. The title's description notes that players can “choose their own experience” in approaching different situations, which suggests that she could be convinced otherwise, through dialogue options. There was also some HUD-less gameplay presented in the footage, including some bow-and-arrow combat, where it looked as if the arrows were imbued with lightning magic — effective against rock-type enemies. Playing as a sorcerer appears to have the most potential, letting you create bridges out of water, hail fiery meteors, and even cast a small artificial sun to illuminate the dark corners of the forest.

Combat looks similar to that of Final Fantasy XVI in many ways, though not as flashy, as you take on gryphons, orcs, and a Medusa-like enemy sporting venomous snakes in place of hair. It's an epic fantasy adventure, through and through. For now, it's unclear whether it will bear a steep difficulty like the original 2012 game. Dragon's Dogma also isn't Capcom's biggest IP, but it earned itself a dedicated fanbase for its memorable boss battles, which are now expanded to a cinematic scale. The upcoming Dragon's Dogma 2 also introduces the Beastren, a beast-like race into the franchise. It will be out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Capcom has promised new information on upcoming releases during the 36-minute-long show, which also happens to mark its 40th anniversary. There's an ongoing sale on Steam as well, if you're interested, offering discounts of up to 87 percent off on select games from the publisher. It also won't be far-fetched to expect some more details about the upcoming Resident Evil 4's free VR mode, coming to the PS VR2.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: dragons dogma, dragons dogma 2, dragons dogma ii, capcom, capcom showcase, dragons dogma 2 trailer, dragons dogma 2 gameplay, dragons dogma 2 story, capcom showcase 2023, capcom showcase 2023 date, capcom showcase 2023 time, exoprimal, ghost trick phantom detective, pc, playstation 5, ps5, xbox series x, xbox series s
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Decentralised Apps' Safety Touted by Former Twitter India Head After Recent YouTube Channel Hacks
Hero Plans to Expand Its Electric Two-Wheeler Range, Focus on Bolstering Premium Segment Presence

Related Stories

Dragon’s Dogma II Confirmed for Capcom Showcase Event Next Week
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 11 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Launched in India at These Prices
  2. JioTag, Apple AirTag-Like Bluetooth Tracker Debuts in India at This Price
  3. OnePlus 10R 5G Available on Amazon India With a Big Discount: See Price
  4. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Review: The Yin-Yang Smartphone
  5. OnePlus Nord N30 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched at This Price
  6. Itel S23 Price in India, Specifications Tipped; Amazon Page Goes Live
  7. Nothing Phone 2 Design Renders Leaked Ahead of July Launch: Details Here
  8. Amazfit Cheetah, Amazfit Cheetah Pro Smartwatch Design Renders Leak: All Details
  9. Apple MacBook Air M2 13-Inch Price in India Lowered: Check New Price
  10. Samsung One UI 5 Watch Beta Update Reportedly Rolling Out: How to Download
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y36 4G India Launch Timeline, Price Range, Key Specifications Tipped Again
  2. Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok Face Action Over EU Crypto Advertising Complaint: Details
  3. Hero Plans to Expand Its Electric Two-Wheeler Range, Focus on Bolstering Premium Segment Presence
  4. Dragon’s Dogma II Confirmed for Capcom Showcase Event Next Week
  5. Decentralised Apps' Safety Touted by Former Twitter India Head After Recent YouTube Channel Hacks
  6. JioTag, Apple AirTag-Like Bluetooth Tracker Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Global Oppo Reno 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in India With Different Specifications From the Chinese Variant
  8. Instagram 'Most Important Platform' for Paedophiles Spreading Child Sex Abuse Content: WSJ, Stanford University
  9. NoiseFit Vortex Smartwatch With 1.46-Inch AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Features
  10. WhatsApp Rolls Out New 'Channels' Feature That Lets Organisations Broadcast Updates to Followers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.