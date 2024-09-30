Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top Deals on Thin and Light Laptops

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is live for all customers, bringing lucrative discounts across different product categories. The festival season sale features deals on smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart watches, electrical appliances and more. Laptops in various form factors and for all needs have received price cuts in the sale. Devices from top brands like Asus, Lenovo, Dell, Honor and more have been discounted in the Amazon sale.

Amazon is also offering an additional 10 percent instant discount on SBI debit and credit card transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card holders get an additional cashback of up to 5 percent. Select products also have bonus discounts and exchange offers, which could drive the discounted price further down.

We've already covered the best deals on laptops under Rs. 50,000 and the best deals on gaming laptops under Rs. 1 lakh during the Great Indian Festival sale. Here, we'll look at some of the top deals on thin and light laptops under Rs. 40,000. Some of the best options in that budget include the Asus Vivobook 14, Dell Inspiron 3530, the Acer Aspire light, and more.

Best Deals on Thin and Light Laptops Under Rs. 40,000

