Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Top Deals on Thin and Light Laptops

Amazon is also offering an additional 10 percent instant discount on SBI debit and credit card transactions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 September 2024 15:27 IST
Photo Credit: Asus

The Asus Vivobook 14 is available for Rs. 30,990 during the sale

Highlights
  • The Amazon sale is offering 5 percent cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI cards
  • Honor MagicBook X16 is available for Rs. 39,990 during the sale
  • Acer Aspire Lite is available for Rs. 29,990
The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is live for all customers, bringing lucrative discounts across different product categories. The festival season sale features deals on smartphones, tablets, laptops, smart watches, electrical appliances and more. Laptops in various form factors and for all needs have received price cuts in the sale. Devices from top brands like Asus, Lenovo, Dell, Honor and more have been discounted in the Amazon sale.

Amazon is also offering an additional 10 percent instant discount on SBI debit and credit card transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card holders get an additional cashback of up to 5 percent. Select products also have bonus discounts and exchange offers, which could drive the discounted price further down.

We've already covered the best deals on laptops under Rs. 50,000 and the best deals on gaming laptops under Rs. 1 lakh during the Great Indian Festival sale. Here, we'll look at some of the top deals on thin and light laptops under Rs. 40,000. Some of the best options in that budget include the Asus Vivobook 14, Dell Inspiron 3530, the Acer Aspire light, and more.

Best Deals on Thin and Light Laptops Under Rs. 40,000

Product Name MRP Deal Price Amazon Link
Asus Vivobook 14 Rs. 56,990 Rs. 30,990 Buy Now
Honor MagicBook X16 (2024) Rs. 77,999 Rs. 39,990 Buy Now
Dell Inspiron 3530 Rs. 53,040 Rs. 35,990 Buy Now
Acer Aspire Lite Rs. 50,990 Rs. 29,990 Buy Now
HP Laptop 14s Rs. 51,226 Rs. 34,990 Buy Now
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Rs. 58,390 Rs. 36,990 Buy Now
Asus Vivobook Go 15 (2023) Rs.70,990 Rs. 37,990 Buy Now
Dell Inspiron 15 3530 Laptop

Dell Inspiron 15 3530 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i3
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Graphics Intel UHD Graphics
Weight 1.62 kg
