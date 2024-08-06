God of War developer Santa Monica Studio is reportedly working on its next game and it's likely a new intellectual property. The Sony-owned studio's last game was God of War Ragnarök in 2022 and it has yet to confirm its next project. But the LinkedIn profile of a Santa Monica staffer has reportedly revealed that the company is working on a new IP.

Santa Monica's Next Game

According to a report from VGC (via ResetEra), the LinkedIn profile of Glauco Longhi, Character Supervisor at Santa Monica Studio, claimed that the developer is working on a new IP. “Santa Monica Studios presented the opportunity of coming back as Character Supervisor, looking after the entire Character Development pipeline, on their new IP, so here I am, thrilled to be back, working again with the crew and pushing Characters in videogames together,” Longhi's profile reportedly read.

Longhi's LinkedIn profile, however, currently says that he is supervising character development on an unannounced project, without mentioning a new IP.

According to his LinkedIn Profile, Longhi had previously worked at Naughty Dog, another Sony-owned studio, as a Senior Character Artist on Uncharted 4, before moving to Santa Monica Studio and working as a Senior Staff Character Artist on God of War (2018) and then as Lead Character Artist on God of War Ragnarök.

Longhi left Santa Monica to join Striking Distance Studios as a Character Director on The Callisto Protocol and later worked as Studio Art Director at Unknown Worlds Entertainment, best known for the Subnautica series. He returned to Santa Monica in April this year, where he is now working on the studio's unannounced project.

The God of War developer has not yet revealed its next project, but Cory Barlog, creative director at the studio, has in the past hinted at games under development at the company. Santa Monica has been rumoured to be working on the next God of War title and also a new IP. In March, Balrog had vaguely referred to the new project he's working on in a post on X, saying that “early things” on the in-development title were “coming together”

The first-party Sony studio worked on God of War Ragnarök in 2022 and followed it up with a free Valhalla DLC for the game in 2023. Neither Santa Monica nor Sony have confirmed a launch timeline for the studio's next game.