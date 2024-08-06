Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • God of War Developer Santa Monica Studio is Reportedly Working on a New IP

God of War Developer Santa Monica Studio is Reportedly Working on a New IP

The Sony-owned studio’s last game was God of War Ragnarök in 2022.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 August 2024 13:33 IST
God of War Developer Santa Monica Studio is Reportedly Working on a New IP

Photo Credit: Santa Monica Studio/ Sony

God of War Ragnarök received a free DLC in 2023

Highlights
  • The God of War developer has not yet revealed its next project
  • The studio is currently working on a new game for PS5
  • Santa Monica has been rumoured to be working on a new God of War game
Advertisement

God of War developer Santa Monica Studio is reportedly working on its next game and it's likely a new intellectual property. The Sony-owned studio's last game was God of War Ragnarök in 2022 and it has yet to confirm its next project. But the LinkedIn profile of a Santa Monica staffer has reportedly revealed that the company is working on a new IP.

Santa Monica's Next Game

According to a report from VGC (via ResetEra), the LinkedIn profile of Glauco Longhi, Character Supervisor at Santa Monica Studio, claimed that the developer is working on a new IP. “Santa Monica Studios presented the opportunity of coming back as Character Supervisor, looking after the entire Character Development pipeline, on their new IP, so here I am, thrilled to be back, working again with the crew and pushing Characters in videogames together,” Longhi's profile reportedly read.

Longhi's LinkedIn profile, however, currently says that he is supervising character development on an unannounced project, without mentioning a new IP.

According to his LinkedIn Profile, Longhi had previously worked at Naughty Dog, another Sony-owned studio, as a Senior Character Artist on Uncharted 4, before moving to Santa Monica Studio and working as a Senior Staff Character Artist on God of War (2018) and then as Lead Character Artist on God of War Ragnarök.

Longhi left Santa Monica to join Striking Distance Studios as a Character Director on The Callisto Protocol and later worked as Studio Art Director at Unknown Worlds Entertainment, best known for the Subnautica series. He returned to Santa Monica in April this year, where he is now working on the studio's unannounced project.

The God of War developer has not yet revealed its next project, but Cory Barlog, creative director at the studio, has in the past hinted at games under development at the company. Santa Monica has been rumoured to be working on the next God of War title and also a new IP. In March, Balrog had vaguely referred to the new project he's working on in a post on X, saying that “early things” on the in-development title were “coming together”

The first-party Sony studio worked on God of War Ragnarök in 2022 and followed it up with a free Valhalla DLC for the game in 2023. Neither Santa Monica nor Sony have confirmed a launch timeline for the studio's next game.

God of War Ragnarök

God of War Ragnarök

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Very cinematic
  • Writing, direction are solid
  • Character growth defined by your playstyle
  • Combat does more with less
  • Variety and diversity
  • Elemental effects look cool
  • Bad
  • Camera is too tight
  • Companions could have been more helpful
  • Too much old-school level design
  • Plays like a loot simulator in places
Read detailed Sony God of War Ragnarök review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
Series God of War
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: God of War, Sony, Santa Monica Studio, God of War Ragnarok, PS5
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Gemini AI Will Reportedly Be Integrated With Google Assistant Supported Earbuds

Related Stories

God of War Developer Santa Monica Studio is Reportedly Working on a New IP
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  2. Deals on iPhone 13, OnePlus 12R, More in Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale
  3. Poco M6 Plus 5G, Poco Buds X1 Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  4. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale Live Updates: Best Offers
  5. India Has No Plan Yet to Regulate Sale, Purchase of Crypto: MoS Finance
  6. Leaked Google Pixel Watch 3 Promo Suggests Big Design Changes Coming
#Latest Stories
  1. India Has No Proposal to Regulate Sale, Purchase of Crypto Anytime Soon: MoS Finance
  2. Google Has an Illegal Monopoly on Search, US Judge Finds
  3. God of War Developer Santa Monica Studio is Reportedly Working on a New IP
  4. Gemini AI Will Reportedly Be Integrated With Google Assistant Supported Earbuds
  5. iOS 18 Developer Beta 5 for iPhone Rolls Out With Photos App Enhancements and Other Features
  6. Galaxy AI Features to Reportedly Arrive on Samsung Galaxy A35, Galaxy A55 Models
  7. Google Pixel Watch 3 Leaked Promo Hints At Its Availability in 2 Sizes With Slimmer Bezels
  8. Huawei Nova Flip With 6.94-Inch Foldable Inner Display, 4,400mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung Galaxy A06 Renders, Colour Options Leak; Suggests Similar Design as Predecessor
  10. Flipkart Flagship Sale to Start on August 6 With Discounts on iPhone 15, Galaxy S23, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »