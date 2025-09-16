GTA 6 Will Be the 'Largest Game Launch in History', Says Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar Games' long-awaited follow-up to GTA 5, is set to release next year following its delay. Years of hype, multiple leaks, and the scarcity of official updates from the developer have made GTA 6 perhaps the most anticipated game of all time. It is expected to be the biggest-ever game launch, and Rockstar Games believes so, too. The studio seems confident about GTA 6's prospects and expects the game's launch to be the “largest” in history.

The studio reportedly said so in a job posting on its website seeking a lead software engineer for the data engineering team. In a paragraph describing the role that has since been deleted, Rockstar said the candidate would be responsible for the data platform supporting the launch of GTA 6.

“With the continued growth of Grand Theft Auto Online and the upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto 6, the successful candidate will lead both the evolution and operation of the data platform supporting what will be the largest game launch in history, ensuring it scales to deliver an exceptional experience for millions of players worldwide,” Rockstar reportedly said in the listing (via @TheGTABase).

The paragraph seems to have been removed from the current version of the job listing. However, it can be seen in an archived version of the web page from September 14.

'Biggest Entertainment Launch'

Since GTA 6 was announced in December 2023, market analysts have claimed the game could end up becoming one of the biggest entertainment launches of all time. Earlier this year in January, an FT report citing video games market research firm DFC Intelligence claimed Grand Theft Auto 6's pre-orders alone were likely to exceed $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,577 crore). GTA 6 is also expected to generate a revenue of $3.2 billion (roughly Rs. 27,450 crore) in the first 12 months of its launch.

The report claimed that GTA 6 would be the biggest entertainment launch in 2025, exceeding the top grossing films and other media releases of the year. That, of course, did not happen as the game was delayed to 2026.

In the same report, IDG Consulting, another games-focussed consulting firm, claimed GTA 6 would be one of the biggest-ever launches across all media formats.

“We think it's going to be one of the biggest entertainment launches in history, not just in games but for all of media,” IDG Consulting chief Yoshio Osaki told FT at the time. “The pent-up demand is greater than anything we've seen before.”

Lucia Caminos is one of GTA 6's two protagonists

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

In fact, Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Rockstar parent Take-Two Interactive, too, has said that the anticipation for GTA 6 is bigger than any other entertainment property. “The anticipation for that title may be the greatest anticipation I've ever seen for an entertainment property, and I've been around the block a few times, and I've been in every entertainment business there is.” Zelnick said in April.

In May, Rockstar Games delayed GTA 6 from its initial fall 2025 launch window to May 26, 2026. “The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game,” the developer had said while announcing the delay.

“With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception.”

Right after announcing the delay, Rockstar Games released the second trailer for GTA 6, sparking collective frenzy online. The record-breaking trailer has since been viewed over 131 million times. Rockstar has said the game's second trailer is the “biggest video launch of all time” with over 475 million views across different social media platforms in one day.