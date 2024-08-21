Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim to Feature a Titanium Backplate: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim will reportedly arrive without support for Samsung's S Pen.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 August 2024 19:15 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim to Feature a Titanium Backplate: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

The titanium backplate is reportedly the reason why the foldable may not support S Pen

Highlights
  • This could be the first foldable smartphone with a titanium body
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim could debut in October
  • It is said to be launched alongside the Galaxy Tab S10 series
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim, a slimmer version of the recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 6, is rumoured to be in development. A new report now claims that the foldable smartphone might feature a titanium backplate instead of the stainless steel and carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) material that is typically used by the company. The slimmer foldable phone is also said to arrive without support for Samsung's S Pen, and the reason might be the inclusion of the new external material. As per a previous report, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim might be introduced in October.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim to Reportedly Get a Titanium Backplate

Citing an unnamed Samsung Electronics parts supplier, The Elec reports that the South Korean tech giant might opt for a titanium backplate for the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim. The company is reportedly inclined towards using titanium despite the difficulties in processing the metal to make the backplate and hinge system.

As per the report, the backplate in foldable smartphones acts as support between the foldable display and the hinge. This means the titanium will have to be etched to enable the free movement of the hinge. Since it is not easy to etch and manipulate titanium, the company might require a new process for its manufacturing, according to the publication.

The report also claims that the titanium backplate could be the reason why the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim might arrive without support for Samsung's S Pen. In May, a report highlighted that the rumoured slimmer foldable might not support S Pen functionality. This could reportedly be because the titanium might interfere with the digitiser that connects the S Pen with the smartphone.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra was able to support the S Pen despite featuring a titanium body because the metal did not directly surround the display panel, as per the report, which would be the case in the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim.

Apart from this, the report also claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim could be roughly 11mm thick, as compared to the 12.1mm thickness of the standard Galaxy Z Fold 6. The slimmer foldable is also said to feature an 8-inch primary display and a 6.5-inch cover display.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim, Samsung
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Other Models in India Get Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification for AFib Detection

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim to Feature a Titanium Backplate: Report
