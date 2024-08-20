Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Claimed to Be Timed Xbox Exclusive, Launch on PS5 Next Year

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Claimed to Be Timed Xbox Exclusive, Launch on PS5 Next Year

A first-party Microsoft title, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is confirmed to launch on PC, Xbox Series S/X and Game Pass later this year.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 August 2024 12:38 IST
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Claimed to Be Timed Xbox Exclusive, Launch on PS5 Next Year

Photo Credit: MachineGames/ Bethesda

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is based on the popular Lucasfilm franchise

Highlights
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was revealed at Xbox Developer Direct
  • Microsoft had earlier said that the game would not launch on PS5
  • The Indiana Jones game does not have a confirmed release date yet
Advertisement

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set to be released later this year, with Microsoft said to be eyeing the Holiday 2024 launch window. Bethesda's action-adventure title will be exclusive to PC and Xbox Series S/X at launch. That exclusivity, however, may not remain in place for long. According to an industry insider, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will make its way to PS5 next year. The rumour isn't the first of its kind: earlier this year, several Microsoft first party titles were reported to be in consideration for launch on rival platforms from Sony and Nintendo, including triple-A Xbox exclusives like Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Indiana Jones Tipped to Launch on PS5

The information comes from Nate the Hate (@NateTheHate2), a reliable games industry insider who has previously leaked accurate developments ahead of official announcements. In a post on X Monday, the tipster claimed that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will launch on PC and Xbox in December as a timed console exclusive.

“After this timed-exclusive window expires, Indiana Jones & the Great Circle is planned to come to PlayStation 5 in the first half of 2025,” they added.

Developer MachineGames, Bethesda and Microsoft have thus far not indicated any plans for the game to launch on PS5. A first-party Microsoft title, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is confirmed to launch on PC, Xbox Series S/X and Game Pass.

In February, multiple reports claimed that Microsoft was gearing up to bring its exclusive games to PS5 and Nintendo Switch. One such report had claimed that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was being considered for a PS5 launch. The report, citing a source privy to Microsoft's plans, had said that the Indiana Jones game seemed set to be joining a list of Xbox titles that could make their way to rival consoles.

Micrsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer confirmed later that month that four Xbox exclusive games were indeed making the jump to PS5 and Nintendo Switch, but confirmed that triple-A Bethesda releases like Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle would remain as Xbox and PC exclusives.

However, several reports have since claimed that the Xbox parent plans to launch more of its first-party titles on PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was revealed with a trailer at Microsoft's Developer Direct showcase in January. The first-person shooter, action-adventure title is based on the Lucasfilm franchise and will let players play as the iconic Indiana Jones in an original story inspired by the films. The game does not have a confirmed release date yet but will arrive on PC and Xbox sometime later this year.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, MachineGames, Bethesda, Microsoft, Xbox, PC, PS5, Sony
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Microsoft Office, Teams Vulnerabilities Enable Hackers to Access Camera and Microphone on macOS: Report
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Trade Sideways, Most Other Altcoins See Profits

Related Stories

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Claimed to Be Timed Xbox Exclusive, Launch on PS5 Next Year
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Launch Timeline, Price Range, Design Tipped
  2. iQOO Z9 Turbo+ Key Specifications Tipped; Could Pack 6,000mAh Battery
  3. Xiaomi to Launch New X Pro QLED TV Series in India on August 27
  4. Oppo A3 5G Debuts in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera at This Price
  5. iQOO 13 Key Specifications Leaked; Said to Feature Light Strip Design
  6. WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Block Some Messages From Unknown Senders
  7. Hackers Could Use Flaws in These Microsoft Apps to Spy on macOS Users
  8. Honor 200 Review: Perfect Balance of Style and Camera
  9. Honor Magic 7 Pro Design Render Surfaces Online; Camera Details Tipped
  10. Instagram Could Change the Way You Upload Photos and Videos
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 50 to Launch in India Soon; Improved Design With 3.6-Inch Large Cover Display Teased
  2. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Trade Sideways, Most Other Altcoins See Profits
  3. iQOO Neo 10, Neo 10 Pro Tipped to Feature Metal Frame, 100W Fast Charging, More
  4. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Claimed to Be Timed Xbox Exclusive, Launch on PS5 Next Year
  5. SpaceX Crew Polaris Scheduled for First Private Spacewalking Mission Next Week
  6. Procreate Illustration App for iPad Will Not Integrate Generative AI Features, Says Creativity Is ‘Not Generated’
  7. Instagram Testing Vertical Grids for Profile Without Requiring to Crop Media Before Uploads
  8. OnePlus 13 Launch Timeline, Design Leaked; Price Range Tipped to Be Similar to That of OnePlus 12
  9. Microsoft Office, Teams Vulnerabilities Enable Hackers to Access Camera and Microphone on macOS: Report
  10. GoPro to Cut 15 Percent of Workforce in Restructuring Push
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »