Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is set to be released later this year, with Microsoft said to be eyeing the Holiday 2024 launch window. Bethesda's action-adventure title will be exclusive to PC and Xbox Series S/X at launch. That exclusivity, however, may not remain in place for long. According to an industry insider, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will make its way to PS5 next year. The rumour isn't the first of its kind: earlier this year, several Microsoft first party titles were reported to be in consideration for launch on rival platforms from Sony and Nintendo, including triple-A Xbox exclusives like Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Indiana Jones Tipped to Launch on PS5

The information comes from Nate the Hate (@NateTheHate2), a reliable games industry insider who has previously leaked accurate developments ahead of official announcements. In a post on X Monday, the tipster claimed that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will launch on PC and Xbox in December as a timed console exclusive.

“After this timed-exclusive window expires, Indiana Jones & the Great Circle is planned to come to PlayStation 5 in the first half of 2025,” they added.

MachineGames' Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will release on Xbox & PC this holiday (Dec) as a timed console exclusive.



After this timed-exclusive window expires, Indiana Jones & the Great Circle is planned to come to PlayStation 5 in the first half of 2025. pic.twitter.com/xsi0Hf4WrT — NateTheHate2 (@NateTheHate2) August 19, 2024

Developer MachineGames, Bethesda and Microsoft have thus far not indicated any plans for the game to launch on PS5. A first-party Microsoft title, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is confirmed to launch on PC, Xbox Series S/X and Game Pass.

In February, multiple reports claimed that Microsoft was gearing up to bring its exclusive games to PS5 and Nintendo Switch. One such report had claimed that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was being considered for a PS5 launch. The report, citing a source privy to Microsoft's plans, had said that the Indiana Jones game seemed set to be joining a list of Xbox titles that could make their way to rival consoles.

Micrsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer confirmed later that month that four Xbox exclusive games were indeed making the jump to PS5 and Nintendo Switch, but confirmed that triple-A Bethesda releases like Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle would remain as Xbox and PC exclusives.

However, several reports have since claimed that the Xbox parent plans to launch more of its first-party titles on PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was revealed with a trailer at Microsoft's Developer Direct showcase in January. The first-person shooter, action-adventure title is based on the Lucasfilm franchise and will let players play as the iconic Indiana Jones in an original story inspired by the films. The game does not have a confirmed release date yet but will arrive on PC and Xbox sometime later this year.