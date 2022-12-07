Technology News
Xiaomi 13 Series Launch Date Leaked, Tipped to Debut on December 11

Xiaomi 13 series will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 7 December 2022 11:17 IST
Xiaomi 13 Series Launch Date Leaked, Tipped to Debut on December 11

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi will also unveil Xiaomi Watch S2, Xiaomi Buds 4 at the event

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 13 Pro will feature a 1-inch Leica-optimised Sony IMX989 sensor
  • These smartphones will pack LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 4.0 onboard storage
  • Xiaomi 13 series is said to feature ceramic, glass, leather back options

Xiaomi 13 series was previously set to debut in China on December 1. The Chinese tech giant had planned to also unveil MIUI 14, along with the Xiaomi Watch S2 and Xiaomi Buds 4 at the event. However, the company postponed the event a day before the scheduled date. It has not yet officially revealed the new date for the debut of the Xiaomi 13 series. A tipster has now leaked the new date for the Xiaomi 13 series launch event.

According to screenshots posted by tipster WHYLAB on Weibo, the Xiaomi 13 series will now launch in China on December 11 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). During the event, Xiaomi is expected to also reveal the Xiaomi Watch S2 and Xiaomi Buds 4, along with MIUI 14. A recent report suggests that a small form factor (SFF) Xiaomi Host Mini PC could also debut at the event.

xiaomi 13 launch mi store why lab weibo xiaomi_13_launch_mi_store_why_lab_weibo

Photo Credit: Weibo/ WhyLab

The Chinese tech giant has already confirmed several key specifications of the upcoming Xiaomi 13 series. The new flagship lineup will include the vanilla Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro. They will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will be equipped with a 1-inch Leica-optimised Sony IMX989 main image sensor. In addition, both Xiaomi 13 series handsets will come equipped with a 75mm telephoto lens. These smartphones have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. They have been tipped to feature ceramic, glass, and leather back options.

The standard Xiaomi 13 is said to feature a 6.36-inch full-HD E6 AMOLED flat screen. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 13 Pro could sport a 6.73-inch 2K E6 AMOLED curved display. These smartphones will run Android 13-based MIUI 14, which is said to offer users a reduced number of non-removable apps, along with other features and security improvements included in Android 13.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? These are the phones we think stood out the most this year Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 specifications, Xiaomi
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Xiaomi 13 Series Launch Date Leaked, Tipped to Debut on December 11
