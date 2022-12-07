Xiaomi 13 series was previously set to debut in China on December 1. The Chinese tech giant had planned to also unveil MIUI 14, along with the Xiaomi Watch S2 and Xiaomi Buds 4 at the event. However, the company postponed the event a day before the scheduled date. It has not yet officially revealed the new date for the debut of the Xiaomi 13 series. A tipster has now leaked the new date for the Xiaomi 13 series launch event.

According to screenshots posted by tipster WHYLAB on Weibo, the Xiaomi 13 series will now launch in China on December 11 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). During the event, Xiaomi is expected to also reveal the Xiaomi Watch S2 and Xiaomi Buds 4, along with MIUI 14. A recent report suggests that a small form factor (SFF) Xiaomi Host Mini PC could also debut at the event.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ WhyLab

The Chinese tech giant has already confirmed several key specifications of the upcoming Xiaomi 13 series. The new flagship lineup will include the vanilla Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro. They will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will be equipped with a 1-inch Leica-optimised Sony IMX989 main image sensor. In addition, both Xiaomi 13 series handsets will come equipped with a 75mm telephoto lens. These smartphones have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. They have been tipped to feature ceramic, glass, and leather back options.

The standard Xiaomi 13 is said to feature a 6.36-inch full-HD E6 AMOLED flat screen. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 13 Pro could sport a 6.73-inch 2K E6 AMOLED curved display. These smartphones will run Android 13-based MIUI 14, which is said to offer users a reduced number of non-removable apps, along with other features and security improvements included in Android 13.

