Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Microsoft Seeks to Push Activision Deal at EU Hearing for Market Competition

Microsoft Seeks to Push Activision Deal at EU Hearing for Market Competition

Microsoft announced the Activision acquisition in January last year to take on leaders Tencent and Sony.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 February 2023 00:11 IST
Microsoft Seeks to Push Activision Deal at EU Hearing for Market Competition

The hearing will allow Xbox maker Microsoft to gauge mood among senior EU officials

Highlights
  • Microsoft was willing to address concerns with Call of Duty licensing off
  • Alphabet's Google and Nvidia also took part in the hearing
  • Sony, which wants the deal to be blocked, sent its gaming chief Jim Ryan

Microsoft President Brad Smith on Tuesday will seek to convince EU antitrust regulators at a closed hearing that the US software giant's $69 billion (nearly Rs. 5,71,800 crore) bid for Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard will boost competition.

Smith will lead a delegation of 18 senior executives, including Microsoft Gaming Chief Executive Officer Phil Spencer, while Activision will be represented by its CEO Robert Kotick, a European Commission document seen by Reuters showed.

The hearing will allow Xbox maker Microsoft to gauge the mood among senior EU and national competition officials and European Commission lawyers ahead of the submission of remedies to address antitrust concerns.

"I think we will make clear that our acquisition of Activision Blizzard will bring more games to more people on more devices and platforms than ever before," Smith told reporters on his way to the hearing.

Microsoft was willing to address concerns with Call of Duty licensing offers similar to the 10-year deal with Nintendo and regulatory undertakings, Smith added, without providing any further details.

Microsoft announced the Activision acquisition in January last year to take on leaders Tencent and Sony, but has run into regulatory headwinds in Europe, Britain and the United States.

Sony, which wants the deal to be blocked, sent its gaming chief Jim Ryan.

Alphabet's Google and chip designer and computing firm Nvidia, which has a gaming business, also took part in the hearing.

"The European Commission asked for our views in the course of their inquiries into this issue. We will continue to cooperate in any processes, when requested, to ensure all views are considered," a Google spokesperson said.

Nvidia declined to comment. The European Games Developer Federation, which has said the deal will allow Microsoft to challenge Apple, Google and Tencent, is one of the participants.

Video game distributor Valve, video game publisher Electronic Arts and the German competition watchdog and its peers in Belgium, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Sweden will also be taking part in the event.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: Microsoft, Activision Blizzard, Call of Duty, Google, Nvidia
Amazon’s Cloud Unit Partners With Startup Hugging Face to Target AI Developers
India to Soon Start Semiconductor Manufacturing, Production: IT Secretary
Featured video of the day
MSI's Latest Lineup

Related Stories

Microsoft Seeks to Push Activision Deal at EU Hearing for Market Competition
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Android 13 Update Now Rolling Out to All Users: Details
  2. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Don’t Support the Latest 5G Standard: Report
  3. NoiseFit Crew Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  4. Jio True 5G Launches in 20 Cities Across 11 States, Union Territories in India
  5. The 53 Most Anticipated Movies of 2023
  6. Vivo V27 Series India Launch Set for This Date; Specifications Teased
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Said to Get Bigger Cover Display
  8. Avatar 2 Has Collected $2.243 Billion, Now 3rd Biggest Release of All Time
  9. F1 TV Pro Subscription Now Available in India: Details
  10. How to Check Any Traffic Challan Status Online
#Latest Stories
  1. India to Soon Start Semiconductor Manufacturing, Production: IT Secretary
  2. Microsoft Seeks to Push Activision Deal at EU Hearing for Market Competition
  3. Amazon’s Cloud Unit Partners With Startup Hugging Face to Target AI Developers
  4. Binance's Stablecoin Company Paxos in Discussions With US SEC Over Security Token
  5. India, Other G20 Finance Chiefs to Discuss Debt, Crypto, Inflation
  6. ChatGPT Is Leading to Increase in AI-Written E-Books on Amazon, Kindle
  7. Redmi 12C Specifications, Design Tipped Ahead of Global Debut; Could Get 6.71-Inch Display: Report
  8. Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro Global Price, Colour Options Leaked via Retailer Listing Ahead of Launch
  9. Tencent Said to Be in Talks With Meta to Distribute Quest VR Headsets in China
  10. Nothing Phone 1 Gets Android 13-Based Nothing OS 1.5 Update: How to Download
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.