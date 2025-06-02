Nintendo's upcoming Switch 2 console will be launched in select markets on June 5
The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch in a couple of days and the Japanese video games company has revealed the cost of the Nintendo Switch 2 Upgrade Packs for users in various regions, including the US and the UK. Gamers who purchase these upgrade packs will get access to Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game. Some packs add improved graphics, resolution and framerates for these titles, while others can also offer new content alongside these improvements.
Nintendo Switch 2 Game Upgrade Pack Prices
Two of the most expensive Nintendo Switch 2 Upgrade Packs that are currently available to pre-order are Super Mario Party Jamboree (along with the Jamboree TV expansion) and Kirby and the Forgotten Land (along with Star-Crossed World). These are priced at $19.99 (roughly Rs. 1,700) apiece.
Users who already own copies of ARMS, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Game Builder Garage, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, Mario 3D World, Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, will get access to upgraded versions of these games at no additional cost.
