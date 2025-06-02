The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch in a couple of days and the Japanese video games company has revealed the cost of the Nintendo Switch 2 Upgrade Packs for users in various regions, including the US and the UK. Gamers who purchase these upgrade packs will get access to Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game. Some packs add improved graphics, resolution and framerates for these titles, while others can also offer new content alongside these improvements.

Nintendo Switch 2 Game Upgrade Pack Prices

Two of the most expensive Nintendo Switch 2 Upgrade Packs that are currently available to pre-order are Super Mario Party Jamboree (along with the Jamboree TV expansion) and Kirby and the Forgotten Land (along with Star-Crossed World). These are priced at $19.99 (roughly Rs. 1,700) apiece.

Switch 2 owners can also pick up the upgraded Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma and Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar for $10 (roughly Rs. 850) per title. Sid Meier's Civilization VII can be upgraded for $9.99 (roughly Rs. 850).

Nintendo will sell Switch 2 upgrade packs for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, both priced at $9.99 (roughly Rs. 850). Gamers who have a Switch Online membership will get both of these packs at no additional cost.

The company previously confirmed that it will offer free upgrade packs for several existing titles when the Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5.

Users who already own copies of ARMS, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Game Builder Garage, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, Mario 3D World, Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, will get access to upgraded versions of these games at no additional cost.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.