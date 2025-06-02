Technology News
English Edition

Nintendo Switch 2 Game Upgrade Pack Prices Revealed Ahead of June 5 Debut

Here's how much it will cost to upgrade your existing titles when the Nintendo Switch 2 launches.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 2 June 2025 14:28 IST
Nintendo Switch 2 Game Upgrade Pack Prices Revealed Ahead of June 5 Debut

Photo Credit: Nintendo

Nintendo's upcoming Switch 2 console will be launched in select markets on June 5

Highlights
  • Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade packs are available to pre-order
  • Gamers will get access to upgraded graphics, frametates, HDR content
  • Nintendo will also upgrade several titles at no additional cost
Advertisement

The Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch in a couple of days and the Japanese video games company has revealed the cost of the Nintendo Switch 2 Upgrade Packs for users in various regions, including the US and the UK. Gamers who purchase these upgrade packs will get access to Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game. Some packs add improved graphics, resolution and framerates for these titles, while others can also offer new content alongside these improvements.

Nintendo Switch 2 Game Upgrade Pack Prices

Two of the most expensive Nintendo Switch 2 Upgrade Packs that are currently available to pre-order are Super Mario Party Jamboree (along with the Jamboree TV expansion) and Kirby and the Forgotten Land (along with Star-Crossed World). These are priced at $19.99 (roughly Rs. 1,700) apiece.

Switch 2 owners can also pick up the upgraded Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma and Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar for $10 (roughly Rs. 850) per title. Sid Meier's Civilization VII can be upgraded for $9.99 (roughly Rs. 850).

Nintendo will sell Switch 2 upgrade packs for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, both priced at $9.99 (roughly Rs. 850). Gamers who have a Switch Online membership will get both of these packs at no additional cost.

The company previously confirmed that it will offer free upgrade packs for several existing titles when the Nintendo Switch 2 launches on June 5. 

Users who already own copies of ARMS, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Game Builder Garage, New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, Mario 3D World, Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, will get access to upgraded versions of these games at no additional cost.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch 2 Games, Nintendo Switch 2 Upgrade Packs, Nintendo
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Honor Magic V5 Launch Timeline Leaked; May Pack the Biggest Battery Ever in a Foldable

Related Stories

Nintendo Switch 2 Game Upgrade Pack Prices Revealed Ahead of June 5 Debut
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme C73 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  2. iQOO Neo 10 First Sale in India Kicks Off Today: Price, Offers and Features
  3. Exclusive: Huawei Band 10 to Launch in India Priced Under Rs. 5,000
  4. Google May Unveil the Pixel 10 Series Much Earlier Than Expected
  5. Apple to Reportedly Overhaul Shortcuts App With AI-Powered Capabilities
  6. Tecno Pova Curve 5G: Best Budget Camera Phone Of 2025? Honest Review!
  7. Nintendo Switch 2 Game Upgrade Pack Prices Revealed Ahead of Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Magic V5 Launch Timeline Leaked; May Pack the Biggest Battery Ever in a Foldable
  2. Nintendo Switch 2 Game Upgrade Pack Prices Revealed Ahead of June 5 Debut
  3. Exclusive: Huawei Band 10 With Stress Monitoring, More Features to Launch in India Under Rs. 5,000
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series to Reportedly Include Perplexity App as Companies Near Major AI Deal
  5. Google Pixel 10 Series May Launch Earlier Than Usual, Suggests Alleged Pixel Superfans Invite
  6. Bitcoin Falls to $104,900 as Market Undergoes Correction Phase, Most Altcoins See Losses
  7. Realme C73 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Google Says It Will Appeal Online Search Antitrust Decision
  9. Apple Developing Solid-State, Haptic Buttons for iPhone, Apple Watch and iPad, Tipster Claims
  10. Elden Ring Nightreign Sells 2 Million Copies on First Day; Patch Announced to Make Solo Play Easier
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »