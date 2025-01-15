Technology News
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Gaming Consoles, Controllers and Games

Buyers can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 14,000 on SBI and a 5 percent cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card transactions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 January 2025 16:01 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Gaming Consoles, Controllers and Games

Photo Credit: Sony

The new Sony PlayStation 5 Slim can be purchased in a bundle on Amazon

  • Xbox Series S 1TB is discounted to Rs. 36,999 during the Amazon sale
  • Offers are live on gaming consoles, games, and controllers
  • Buyers can get 10 percent discount up to Rs. 14,000 with SBI cards
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 brings discounts, bank benefits, and other offers on a wide range of consumer electronics, from smartphones and tablets to gaming consoles and televisions. The sale commenced on January 13 and will end on January 19. So, if you're planning to invest in a new gaming console or want to upgrade your existing one, then the Amazon sale is one of the best times to do so. Gaming consoles from Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony are available at considerably lower prices than their market rates. Additionally, there are offers on top games and gaming accessories too.

The Amazon sale currently offers the Xbox Series S 1TB for Rs. 36,999, down from its listed price of Rs. 47,999. The console supports up to 120fps gameplay and has 1TB of SSD storage.

Apart from price cuts, the e-commerce platform also offers bank benefits, coupons and no-cost EMI options on products. Buyers can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 14,000 on SBI card and a 5 percent cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card transactions. Those who do not wish to pay the full amount in one go can take advantage of EMI options. Purchases made during the Great Republic Day Sale 2025 will also unlock bumper rewards worth Rs. 5,000.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Gaming Consoles

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Sony PlayStation 5 (Slim) + DualSense Controller (Red) Rs. 61,380 Rs. 57,169 Buy Now
Xbox Series S 1TB Rs. 42,999 Rs. 36,999 Buy Now
Nintendo Switch OLED Rs. 49,999 Rs. 26,999 Buy Now
Nintendo Switch Version 2 Rs. 49,999 Rs. 27,999 Buy Now
Nintendo Switch Lite Rs. 26,999 Rs. 15,499 Buy Now
Sony DualSense Controller Rs. 6,390 Rs. 5,679 Buy Now
Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller Rs. 6,490 Rs. 4,990 Buy Now
Nintendo Joy-Con (L)/(R) Rs. 8,999 Rs. 6,499 Buy Now

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Offers on Games

If you already have a console and are on the hunt for great titles, then Amazon has something in store for you as well. First and third-party games for Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo are listed with substantial price cuts. Buyers can grab games such as EA Sports FC 25, God of War Ragnarök, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at considerably lower prices than the ones listed on Amazon.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
God of War Ragnarök (PS5) Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,349 Buy Now
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo Switch) Rs. 6,999 Rs. 4,999 Buy Now
EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) Rs. 4,999 Rs. 3,949 Buy Now
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,899 Buy Now
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Xbox Series X) Rs. 2,999 Rs. 2,199 Buy Now
Grand Theft Auto V (Xbox Series X) Rs. 3,499 Rs. 2,299 Buy Now
Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut (PS5) Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,399 Buy Now
CD Project Red Cyberpunk 2077 - Phantom Liberty (PS5) Rs. 4,999 Rs. 3,249 Buy Now
Hogwarts Legacy (Xbox Series X) Rs. 4,799 Rs. 3,999 Buy Now
Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Nintendo Switch) Rs. 5,999 Rs. 4,499 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon Sale, Amazon, PS5, PS5 price in India, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X price in India, Nintendo Switch
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Gaming Consoles, Controllers and Games
