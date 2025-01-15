Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 brings discounts, bank benefits, and other offers on a wide range of consumer electronics, from smartphones and tablets to gaming consoles and televisions. The sale commenced on January 13 and will end on January 19. So, if you're planning to invest in a new gaming console or want to upgrade your existing one, then the Amazon sale is one of the best times to do so. Gaming consoles from Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony are available at considerably lower prices than their market rates. Additionally, there are offers on top games and gaming accessories too.

The Amazon sale currently offers the Xbox Series S 1TB for Rs. 36,999, down from its listed price of Rs. 47,999. The console supports up to 120fps gameplay and has 1TB of SSD storage.

Apart from price cuts, the e-commerce platform also offers bank benefits, coupons and no-cost EMI options on products. Buyers can get a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 14,000 on SBI card and a 5 percent cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card transactions. Those who do not wish to pay the full amount in one go can take advantage of EMI options. Purchases made during the Great Republic Day Sale 2025 will also unlock bumper rewards worth Rs. 5,000.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Gaming Consoles

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Offers on Games

If you already have a console and are on the hunt for great titles, then Amazon has something in store for you as well. First and third-party games for Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo are listed with substantial price cuts. Buyers can grab games such as EA Sports FC 25, God of War Ragnarök, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at considerably lower prices than the ones listed on Amazon.

