The PlayStation Plus monthly games for November have been revealed. This month, Sony is adding arcade racer Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged, supernatural action-adventure title Ghostwire: Tokyo and online social deduction title Death Note Killer Within to its game subscription service. All three games will be available to PS Plus subscribers across Essential, Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tiers from November 5. Death Note Killer Within is a day one launch title on PS Plus — the game will be released on PC (via Steam), PS4 and PS5 on November 5.

The slate of PS Plus monthly games, revealed on the PlayStation Blog Wednesday, will be available till December 2. PS Plus members can add the free titles to their game libraries and continue playing them beyond the date as long as they have an active subscription.

It's also worth noting that PS Plus monthly games for October are still available on the service till November 4. These include WWE 2K24, Dead Space and Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! Make sure you add the titles to your PlayStation game library before they leave the service. Here's a look at this month's PS Plus monthly games lineup:

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged

Sequel to 2021's Hot Wheels Unleashed, this racing title brings over 130 vehicles from the Hot Wheels franchise to race over winding, miniature tracks. Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged also introduces ATVs and motorcycles in the mix and adds the ability to double jump. Each vehicle category is distinct and every vehicle in the game can be extensively customised. Winning races earns you skill points, that can be spent on a vehicle skill tree. And there are new gameplay modes and challenges, as well. Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 – Turbocharged will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Right after Halloween, PS Plus adds Tango Gameworks' spooky action-adventure title, Ghostwire: Tokyo. The titular city has been overrun by spirits and supernatural creatures released by an occultist. Tokyo's streets are empty as its bustling population has vanished. You play as Akito, a boy possessed by a powerful spirit who passes on special abilities to him. With the help of your Dr. Strange-style newfound powers, you investigate the missing people and take on the supernatural entities that now roam Tokyo. Ghostwire Tokyo is available on the PS5.

You get to explore a Tokyo full of wandering spirits and spectral entities in the game

Photo Credit: Tango Gameworks

Death Note Killer Within

Death Note Killer Within is a new social deduction game from Bandai Namco, releasing on PS Plus as a day one launch title. Based on the world of the titular anime, the game is meant to be played by up to 10 players online, split into two teams. Each team gets its own set of objectives, and to win the game, they must figure out each other's identities and either eliminate L or seize the Death Note from Kira. The game will be available on PS4 and PS5.

All three titles will be playable at no additional cost for PS Plus members across Essential, Extra and Deluxe/ Premium tiers. Earlier this month, Sony also announced the lineup of games joining the PS Plus Game Catalog in October. These include Dead Island 2, Two Point Campus, Return to Monkey Island and more.