Sony Announces PlayStation 5 'Technical Presentation', Could Reveal PS5 Pro

The presentation will begin at 8:00am PT (or 8.30pm IST) on Tuesday and will focus on “on PS5 and innovations in gaming technology.”

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 September 2024 15:33 IST
Sony Announces PlayStation 5 'Technical Presentation', Could Reveal PS5 Pro

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony has confirmed that the technical presentation will be nine minutes long

Highlights
  • The PS5 Pro has been an open secret in the industry for a while now
  • Sony has not yet confirmed the existence of the PS5 Pro
  • PS5 lead architect Mark Cerny will host the technical presentation
The PlayStation 5 Pro seems to be inching closer to an official announcement. Following leaks that said the PS5 Pro would make its debut in September, Sony has now confirmed a PlayStation 5 “Technical Presentation” for September 10. The presentation will begin at 8:00am PT (or 8.30pm IST) on Tuesday and will focus on “on PS5 and innovations in gaming technology.” While Sony has not explicitly confirmed if the show would feature the PlayStation 5 Pro, the company will likely finally reveal the existence of the upcoming console, that has been an open secret in the industry for some time now.

PlayStation Technical Presentation

Crucially, the technical presentation will be hosted by Mark Cerny, lead architect of the PS5 (and the PS4, for that matter). It was Cerny who revealed and detailed the technical capabilities and design decisions of the PS5 ahead of the console's launch over four years ago.

Sony has confirmed that the stream will be nine minutes long and broadcast in English on the PlayStation YouTube channel. The PlayStation parent has provided no other details on the technical presentation. You can watch the presentation when it goes live below:

It's also worth noting that Sony seemed to have teased the PS5 Pro ahead of announcing the presentation. In its post celebrating 30th anniversary of PlayStation, the company posted an image that featured a spot-it-if-you-can cast of PlayStation products in the background. Amid the familiar contours of Sony consoles and PlayStation accessories over the years, you could spot a certain PS5-like design that isn't in official existence yet — a PS5 viewed from the side, with three stripes running across the side plate.

The design matches up with a leaked design of the PS5 Pro. Last month, a reliable leaker claimed the PS5 Pro would be officially revealed in the first half of September. In addition to the launch timeline, the leaker posted a sketch of the purported PS5 Pro, which featured a similar design to the PS5, but with three stripes on the side plate.

The PS5 Pro has been an open secret in the games industry for a while now, with rumours and reports revealing the expected hardware upgrades the console might come with. With declining sales of the PS5, Sony is expected to launch the 'Pro' version of its current-gen console ahead of the Holiday 2024 season. In its recent earnings report for March-June quarter, Sony said it sold 2.4 million PS5 units, well below the three million-mark that analysts had expected.

PS5 Pro, Sony, PlayStation, PS5
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Launched as First Tri-Fold Phone Hours After iPhone 16 Debut: Price, Specifications

Sony Announces PlayStation 5 'Technical Presentation', Could Reveal PS5 Pro
