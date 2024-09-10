Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design was unveiled by the company on Tuesday as the world's first tri-fold smartphone, hours after Apple unveiled the iPhone 16 series. The device sports a large 10.2-inch screen when fully unfolded, and the company says that the display is made of flexible materials that can be bent in multiple directions. It has a triple outer camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. Huawei has equipped the handset with a 5,600mAh battery.

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Price, Availability

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design pricing starts at CNY 19,999 (roughly Rs. 2,35,900) for the base model with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The handset will also be available in 512GB and 1TB storage variants priced at CNY 21,999 (roughly Rs. 2,59,500) and CNY 23,999 (roughly Rs. 2,83,100), respectively.

The foldable phone is sold in Dark Black and Rui Red colour options (translated from Chinese) and can be preordered via Huawei Vmall and will go on sale in China starting September 20.

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Specifications, Features

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design runs on HarmonyOS 4.2 out-of-the-box. When folded, it has a 10.2-inch (3,184x2,232 pixels) flexible LTPO OLED screen that turns into a 7.9-inch (2,048x2,232 pixels) screen when folded once, and a 6.4-inch screen (1,008x2,232 pixels) when folded a second time.

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design

The company has yet to provide details of the chipset that powers the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design, which is equipped with 16GB of RAM. It is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

On the outside, the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design has a 50-megapixel camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), and a variable aperture that ranges between f/1.2 and f/4.0. It also features a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5.5x optical zoom, OIS and an f/3.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, there's an 8-megapixel camera on the smartphone's display, housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout.

Connectivity options on the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB 3.1 Type-C port. There's a side mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication, and the handset packs a 5,600mAh battery with support for 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It measures 156.7x73x12.8mm (single screen), 156.7x143x7.45mm (dual screen), and 156.7x219x3.6mm (triple screen), and it weighs 298g.