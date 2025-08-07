Technology News
English Edition

Sony Sells 2.5 Million PS5 Units in Q1 FY 2025, Hikes Profit Forecast

PS5 sales rose 4 percent compared to the same period a year earlier.

By Reuters | Updated: 7 August 2025 20:18 IST
Sony Sells 2.5 Million PS5 Units in Q1 FY 2025, Hikes Profit Forecast

Photo Credit: Sony

PS5 sales were expected to receive a boost with GTA 6'S release this year

Highlights
  • Sony reported a 36.5 percent rise in operating profit
  • The PlayStation p said it saw a stronger profit outlook at its games
  • Sony's quarterly operating profit at the games business more than doubled
Advertisement

Sony raised its full-year operating profit forecast on Thursday by 4 percent to JPY 1.33 trillion ($9.01 billion), citing factors including expectations of a smaller impact from US President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Sony sees a tariff impact of JPY 70 billion, compared to jpy 100 billion forecast in May. It said the estimated impact is based on tariff rates as of August 1 and that the situation remained fluid.

Japanese companies have been adjusting their expectations of the hit from tariffs as countries strike trade deals with the US including Japan last month.

"There are still some fluid aspects, such as product specific tariffs," said Chief Financial Officer Lin Tao at an earnings briefing.

The company expects uncertainty in the business environment such as additional US tariffs will have greater impact from the second quarter onwards.

Sony also said it sees a stronger profit outlook at its games business, boosted by sales of network services and favourable exchange rates.

Once known as a maker of household electronics such as the "Walkman" portable cassette player, Sony has become an entertainment behemoth spanning games, movies and music as well as a leading maker of image sensors for smartphones.

The conglomerate reported a 36.5 percent rise in operating profit to JPY 340 billion for the April-June quarter, beating the JPY 288 billion average of eight analyst estimates compiled by LSEG.

Shares in Sony, which announced results during the midday trading break, jumped 4 percent. The stock has gained around 15 percent year-to-date.

Sony sold 2.5 million PlayStation 5 game consoles in the first quarter, a 4 percent rise compared to the same period a year earlier.

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach launched in June to positive reviews with Ghost of Yotei due for release in October.

Quarterly operating profit at the games business more than doubled to JPY 148 billion due to higher sales of network services and games not made by Sony.

"Sony is further cementing its dominance in high fidelity gaming," said Serkan Toto, founder of the Kantan Games consultancy.

"In my view, Sony is now competing with the PC more than the Xbox," he said, referring to Microsoft's console.

The console industry was expected to receive a boost this year from the launch of Grand Theft 6 but the latest addition to the popular series has been delayed to 2026.

Nintendo, which is seen as a potential beneficiary of GTA 6's delay, last week reported robust early demand for its new Switch 2 gaming device.

Elsewhere at the conglomerate, Sony is preparing to cut its stake in its financial unit to less than 20 percent through a partial spin-off, with the business to list in Tokyo on September 29.

© Thomson Reuters 2025

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Sony, PS5, PlayStation
Lenovo LOQ Laptops Refreshed in India With Up to 14th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU

Related Stories

Sony Sells 2.5 Million PS5 Units in Q1 FY 2025, Hikes Profit Forecast
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. GitHub May Have Accidentally Leaked OpenAI's Upcoming GPT-5 Models
  2. Best Headphones, TWS Earphones Deals Before Amazon's Sale Ends
  3. Poco M7 Plus 5G Will Launch in India on This Date With a 7,000mAh Battery
  4. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Launched in Select Markets With These Features
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G With Dimensity 9400+ SoC Launched: Check Price
  6. Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet Pro GT Debuts Alongside Two Xiaoxin-Series Tablets
  7. Lenovo Refreshes LOQ Laptops in India With Up to Nvidia RTX 5060 GPU
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Sells 2.5 Million PS5 Units in Q1 FY 2025, Hikes Profit Forecast
  2. Lenovo LOQ Laptops Refreshed in India With Up to 14th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU
  3. Motorola Adds Microsoft’s Copilot Vision to Moto AI Suite; Copilot App to Be Preinstalled on Upcoming Devices
  4. Lenovo Idea Tab With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 7,040mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G Launched With 8,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 9400+ SoC: Price, Specifications
  6. Google Pixel Watch 4 Leaked Images Reveal Design From Various Angles, Five Colour Options
  7. Samsung HW-Q990F and HW-QS700F Soundbars Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Redmi 15C 5G Spotted On 3C Certification Website Ahead Of Anticipated Launch in China
  9. Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet Pro GT With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Launched Alongside Two Other Xiaoxin-Series Tablets
  10. Microsoft Unveils Project Ire AI Agent That Autonomously Detects, Classifies Malware
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »