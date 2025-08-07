Lenovo has refreshed its LOQ laptops in India with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs. The new LOW 15IRX10 laptop can be configured with up to Intel Core i7-14700HX processors, coupled with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPUs and up to 32GB of RAM. These variants are claimed to offer more performance options and configuration flexibility for all users. The laptop features Lenovo's LA1 AI chip for performance optimisation, high refresh rate displays up to 165Hz, and use Hyperchamber cooling technology.

Lenovo LOQ 15IRX10 Price in India

Lenovo LOQ (15IRX10) with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 GPU starts at Rs. 99,023. The same model with the 13th Gen Core i7-13650HX CPU begins at Rs. 1,03,877. Meanwhile, the 14th Gen Core i7-14700HX chip variant, paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, costs at least Rs. 1,23,798.

All the aforementioned configurations, as well as additional custom-to-order (CTO) options, are available for purchase in India via the Lenovo India website.

Lenovo LOQ 15IRX10 Specifications, Features

The new gaming laptop from Lenovo are powered by up to Intel Core i7-14700HX processors. They can be configured with up to 16GB or 32GB of RAM and 512GB or 1TB of SSD storage. The LOQ laptop (15IRX10) is equipped with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 or RTX 5060 GPUs with 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM.

The laptop is equipped with a 15.6-inch display, with up to WQHD (2,560×1,440 pixels) resolution, up to 350 nits brightness, and up to 165Hz refresh rate. It has a 5-megapixel webcam with dual microphones. The LOG 15IRX10 features a full-size gaming keyboard with white lighting behind the keys, or with 24-zone RGB lighting.

You get a 4-cell 60Wh battery on the Lenovo LOQ 15IRX10 laptop. It supports 245W charging via the included AC adapter. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. They are equipped with Lenovo's Hyperchamber cooling technology for thermal management. The company says that the laptop also features its in-house LA1 AI chipset, which is claimed to offer optimised AI performance.