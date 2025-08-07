Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Lenovo LOQ Laptops Refreshed in India With Up to 14th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU

Lenovo LOQ Laptops Refreshed in India With Up to 14th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU

The Lenovo LOQ 15IRX10 is equipped with up to 32GB of RAM.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 August 2025 20:03 IST
Lenovo LOQ Laptops Refreshed in India With Up to 14th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Lenovo's refreshed LOQ laptops feature a full-size keyboard with 24-zone RGB lighting

Highlights
  • Lenovo's new LOQ laptops are backed by a 4-cell 60Wh battery
  • The refreshed Lenovo LOQ laptops come with 15.6-inch displays
  • The Lenovo LOQ models carry Lenovo LA1 AI chipsets
Advertisement

Lenovo has refreshed its LOQ laptops in India with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs. The new LOW 15IRX10 laptop can be configured with up to Intel Core i7-14700HX processors, coupled with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPUs and up to 32GB of RAM. These variants are claimed to offer more performance options and configuration flexibility for all users. The laptop features Lenovo's LA1 AI chip for performance optimisation, high refresh rate displays up to 165Hz, and use Hyperchamber cooling technology.

Lenovo LOQ 15IRX10 Price in India 

Lenovo LOQ (15IRX10) with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 GPU starts at Rs. 99,023. The same model with the 13th Gen Core i7-13650HX CPU begins at Rs. 1,03,877. Meanwhile, the 14th Gen Core i7-14700HX chip variant, paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, costs at least Rs. 1,23,798.

All the aforementioned configurations, as well as additional custom-to-order (CTO) options, are available for purchase in India via the Lenovo India website.

Lenovo LOQ 15IRX10 Specifications, Features

The new gaming laptop from Lenovo are powered by up to Intel Core i7-14700HX processors. They can be configured with up to 16GB or 32GB of RAM and 512GB or 1TB of SSD storage. The LOQ laptop (15IRX10) is equipped with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 or RTX 5060 GPUs with 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM.

The laptop is equipped with a 15.6-inch display, with up to WQHD (2,560×1,440 pixels) resolution, up to 350 nits brightness, and up to 165Hz refresh rate. It has a 5-megapixel webcam with dual microphones. The LOG 15IRX10 features a full-size gaming keyboard with white lighting behind the keys, or with 24-zone RGB lighting. 

You get a 4-cell 60Wh battery on the Lenovo LOQ 15IRX10 laptop. It supports 245W charging via the included AC adapter. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. They are equipped with Lenovo's Hyperchamber cooling technology for thermal management. The company says that the laptop also features its in-house LA1 AI chipset, which is claimed to offer optimised AI performance. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Lenovo LOQ 15, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060, Lenovo LOQ 15 price in India, Lenovo LOQ 15 Specifications, Lenovo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Motorola Adds Microsoft’s Copilot Vision to Moto AI Suite; Copilot App to Be Preinstalled on Upcoming Devices

Related Stories

Lenovo LOQ Laptops Refreshed in India With Up to 14th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. GitHub May Have Accidentally Leaked OpenAI's Upcoming GPT-5 Models
  2. Best Headphones, TWS Earphones Deals Before Amazon's Sale Ends
  3. Poco M7 Plus 5G Will Launch in India on This Date With a 7,000mAh Battery
  4. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G With Dimensity 9400+ SoC Launched: Check Price
  5. Lenovo Refreshes LOQ Laptops in India With Up to Nvidia RTX 5060 GPU
  6. Samsung Galaxy A17 5G Launched in Select Markets With These Features
  7. Samsung Launches HW-Q990F and HW-QS700F Soundbars in India: Check Prices
  8. Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet Pro GT Debuts Alongside Two Xiaoxin-Series Tablets
  9. Lenovo Idea Tab Now Up for Sale in India With This Price Tag
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Sells 2.5 Million PS5 Units in Q1 FY 2025, Hikes Profit Forecast
  2. Lenovo LOQ Laptops Refreshed in India With Up to 14th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU
  3. Motorola Adds Microsoft’s Copilot Vision to Moto AI Suite; Copilot App to Be Preinstalled on Upcoming Devices
  4. Lenovo Idea Tab With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 7,040mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G Launched With 8,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 9400+ SoC: Price, Specifications
  6. Google Pixel Watch 4 Leaked Images Reveal Design From Various Angles, Five Colour Options
  7. Samsung HW-Q990F and HW-QS700F Soundbars Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Redmi 15C 5G Spotted On 3C Certification Website Ahead Of Anticipated Launch in China
  9. Lenovo Xiaoxin Tablet Pro GT With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Launched Alongside Two Other Xiaoxin-Series Tablets
  10. Microsoft Unveils Project Ire AI Agent That Autonomously Detects, Classifies Malware
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »