Sony Said to Be Planning State of Play Broadcast for February

Sony will reportedly host a State of Play livestream during the week of February 12.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 January 2026 18:11 IST
Photo Credit: Sony

Sony hasn't yet confirmed its plans for a State of Play event in February

  • State of Play will reportedly take place in the first half of February
  • Sony's last State of Play broadcast was in November
  • Xbox Developer Direct took place last week
Sony will reportedly host a State of Play broadcast next month. According to industry insiders, the PlayStation parent is planning a livestream featuring upcoming PS5 games for the first half of February. The last State of Play broadcast took place in November 2025, where Sony shared updates on games made in Japan.

State of Play to Take Place in February

According to industry insider NateTheHate, Sony is planning to host a State of Play event next month. The tipster responded to a query on X on Monday, claiming there would be a State of Play broadcast in the first half of February.

Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb, too, has confirmed that a Sony State of Play broadcast is on its way. In the latest episode of the Game Mess Mornings podcast, Grubb claimed that the company was set to host a State of Play event during the week of February 12.

“It's happening on February 12, I guess it's probably always safe to say, ‘the week of February 12',” he said on the podcast. “It sounds like it is going to be a pretty sizable one.”

Sony has not yet confirmed its plans for a State of Play event.

The last State of Play took place in November where games from Japanese developers received the spotlight. Before that, the State of Play livestream in September saw Insomniac Games' Wolverine finally receive a gameplay trailer.

The reported State of Play in February could feature an update on Housemarque's Saros, which is set to release in April. A new trailer for Wolverine or Naughty Dog's Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet could also feature at the show.

The event will also likely feature announcements on upcoming games from third-party studios.

Last week, Xbox held the Developer Direct broadcast, where Playground Games showed an in-depth look at two of its upcoming games: Forza Horizon 6 and Fable.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: State of Play, Sony, PS5
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Best Smartwatches Under Rs 6,000 in India: Redmi Watch 5 Lite, Amazfit Bip 5 Unity, NoiseFit Origin and More

