Technology News
English Edition

Valve Changes AI Disclosure Guidelines on Steam for Game Developers

Steam has required game developers to disclose generative AI use in game development since 2024.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 January 2026 12:12 IST
Valve Changes AI Disclosure Guidelines on Steam for Game Developers

Photo Credit: Valve

Steam requires a generative AI disclosure on a game's store page

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Steam acknowledged AI tools were built into some development processes
  • Larian Studios has said it won't use any GenAI art in its next game
  • Epic CEO Tim Sweeney has said that AI labels on Steam make "no sense"
Advertisement

Valve seems to have redefined Steam's guidelines for disclosure of AI use in game development. The company has clarified that the use of AI-powered tools to speed up game development processes does not require the developer to provide an AI disclosure on its game's Steam page. The focus, Valve has explained, is on disclosing AI-generated content that ships with the game.

GameDiscoverCo's Simon Carless spotted (via VGC) the change in Valve's AI disclosure guidelines that mandate studios to detail AI use on their game's Steam page. The PC games storefront now acknowledges that AI tools may be built into many game development processes and hence do not need to be disclosed.

“We are aware that many modern game development environments have AI powered tools built into them. Efficiency gains through the use of these tools is not the focus of this section,” reads the generative AI disclosure form for developers, as seen in a screenshot posted by Carless on LinkedIn.

“Instead, it is concerned with the use of AI in creating content that ships with your game, and is consumed by players. This includes content such as artwork, sound, narrative, localization, etc.,” the form reads.

What Developers Need to Disclose

Developers still need to disclose use of generative AI to generate content — either pre-rendered or live generated — across the game, the Steam store page, Steam community assets or marketing materials.

Just like the earlier version of the form, developers also need to describe their use of generative AI in a text box. The studio's message will be displayed in the ‘About This Game' section of the game's Steam store page.

Steam also requires developers to disclose if their game uses AI to generate content or code during gameplay.

The guideline isn't doing away with AI disclosures, but it is clarifying the distinction between the use of AI-powered tools that aid or speed up various processes of game development and the inclusion of AI-generated assets within the game, its store page, or marketing materials.

bo7 steam bo7

The AI disclosure section on Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's Steam store page

Generative AI in Game Development

Valve's move to tweak its AI disclosure guidelines comes at a time when AI in game development has become a hot button topic. While the use of generative AI in creating game assets, concept art, text, or other content is frowned upon and AI-generated content is often labelled “slop” by players, several developers have admitted to using the technology to speed up development times and cut down development costs.

Recently, Larian Studios received backlash after confirming it used AI in its game development processes, including concept art. Later, the studio clarified it won't use any GenAI art in its next game, Divinity.

“I know there's been a lot of discussion about us using AI tools as part of concept art exploration. We already said this doesn't mean the actual concept art is generated by AI but we understand it created confusion. So, to ensure there is no room for doubt, we've decided to refrain from using genAI tools during concept art development. That way there can be no discussion about the origin of the art,” Larian CEO Swen Vincke confirmed in a Reddit AMA earlier this month.

But Vincke said that AI could help the studio in other departments. The Larian boss said the company would use AI tools to help “refine ideas faster” and deliver a “higher-quality game”.

In a separate instance, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's Game of the Year Win at Indie Game Awards was retracted over Sandfall Interactive's use of generative AI in the development process. The French developer later clarified that there were no generative Al-created assets in the game. Some AI-generated temporary placeholder textures were present in the game at launch due to oversight, but were patched out within five days, Sandfall explained.

Steam has required developers to provide AI disclosure on their game's store page since 2024. For instance, on Arc Raiders' Steam page, the AI generated content disclosure section reads: “During the development process, we may use procedural- and AI-based tools to assist with content creation. In all such cases, the final product reflects the creativity and expression of our own development team.”

The same section on Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's Steam page says: “Our team uses generative AI tools to help develop some in game assets.”

Both Arc Raiders and Black Ops 7 faced criticism from players over the use of AI-generated voice lines and artwork, respectively.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, however, believes AI labels on game storefronts make “no sense”. In November, Sweeney said that AI would be involved in nearly all future game production, making AI disclosures irrelevant.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Steam, Valve, AI, Steam AI Disclosure, AI in Game Development, Generative AI, PC Games
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Top Deals on Home Appliances During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Related Stories

Valve Changes AI Disclosure Guidelines on Steam for Game Developers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Telugu Action Drama
  2. Redmi Turbo 5 Max Will Launch Soon With This Battery and MediaTek Chipset
  3. Sarvam Maya OTT Release: Know Everything About This Malayalam Fantasy Drama Film
  4. Hackers Steal Hundreds of Gigabytes of Data from European Space Agency
#Latest Stories
  1. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Streaming Now on JioHotstar: Know Everything About Game of Thrones Prequel
  2. Mark OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Sudeep Sanjeev’s Action Thriller Online?
  3. Sarvam Maya OTT Release: Know Everything About This Malayalam Fantasy Drama Film
  4. Valve Changes AI Disclosure Guidelines on Steam for Game Developers
  5. Redmi Turbo 5 Max Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Will Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9500s and 9,000mAh Battery
  6. iQOO 15 Ultra Teaser Hints at Launch Timeline, Active Cooling Support; Tipster Leaks Battery and Charging Details
  7. Red Magic 11 Air Battery Capacity, Chipset Revealed Ahead of January 20 Launch
  8. Redmi K100, Redmi K100 Pro Max Chipset Details Leaked; May Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 SoC
  9. Moto Watch India Launch Date Announced; to Feature 47mm Aluminium Design and Dual-Frequency GPS
  10. Toxic Gas May Have Sparked Life on Earth Through Icy ‘Cobweb’ Crystals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »