Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on ACs, Refrigerators and Other Home Appliances

Purchases made with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card during the Amazon sale will unlock 5 percent unlimited cashback.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 September 2025 18:11 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on ACs, Refrigerators and Other Home Appliances

Photo Credit: LG

Amazon Sale 2025: LG's 655L Side-by-Side Refrigerator is available at a discounted price

Highlights
  • Home appliances are listed with up to 65 percent discount on Amazon
  • Products from Haier, LG, and more brands have seen price cuts
  • Buyers get 10 percent instant cashback on SBI card transactions
If you're planning to upgrade your home appliance this festive season, then you've got plenty of options courtesy of the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. It is the e-commerce giant's biggest sale event of the year, which is currently live for Prime members in India. Meanwhile, the sale begins for everyone on September 23. Home appliances, ranging from air conditioners and refrigerators to microwave ovens and washing machines, are available at discounted prices during the Amazon sale. Customers can find significant discounts on top offerings from brands like Haier, Hitachi, LG, Samsung, and others.

One of the most notable deals is live on the LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator. While it was listed at Rs. 1,22,899, customers can get it for Rs. 58,240 during the ongoing sale.

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Home Appliances

The e-commerce giant brings additional benefits, such as coupon discounts or bank benefits, which can help lower the effective sale price. Buyers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1,04,000 on SBI Debit, Credit Card, and EMI transactions. Further, purchases made with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card will unlock 5 percent unlimited cashback.

There's also an additional discount coupon of Rs. 2,000 that can be applied to the product upon checkout, during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Lastly, buyers can take advantage of no-cost EMI options if they do not wish to pay the product's full price in one go.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Samsung 9 kg 5 Star Washing Machine Rs.50,990 Rs.28,240 Buy Here
LG 655 L Refrigerator Rs.1,22,899 Rs.58,240 Buy Here
LG 9 Kg 5 Star Washing Machine Rs.52,990 Rs.27,740 Buy Here
Samsung 653 L Refrigerator Rs.1,21,000 Rs.60,240 Buy Here
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star Washing Machine Rs.34,000 Rs.14,240 Buy Here
Haier 596 L Refrigerator Rs.1,21,890 Rs.50,240 Buy Here
Hitachi 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC Rs.63,850 Rs.25,950 Buy Here
LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven Rs.16,999 Rs.12,730 Buy Here

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
LG 655 L Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator (GL B257DBMX)

LG 655 L Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator (GL B257DBMX)

  • KEY SPECS
Refrigerator Type Side by Side Refrigerator
Capacity 655 L
Compressor Type Smart Inverter Compressor
Power Consumption 130 W
Defrosting Type Frost Free
Door Type Side by Side
Comments

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, amazon great indian festival sale 2025, Amazon sale, Home appliances
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on ACs, Refrigerators and Other Home Appliances
