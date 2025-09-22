If you're planning to upgrade your home appliance this festive season, then you've got plenty of options courtesy of the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. It is the e-commerce giant's biggest sale event of the year, which is currently live for Prime members in India. Meanwhile, the sale begins for everyone on September 23. Home appliances, ranging from air conditioners and refrigerators to microwave ovens and washing machines, are available at discounted prices during the Amazon sale. Customers can find significant discounts on top offerings from brands like Haier, Hitachi, LG, Samsung, and others.

One of the most notable deals is live on the LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator. While it was listed at Rs. 1,22,899, customers can get it for Rs. 58,240 during the ongoing sale.

Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Home Appliances

The e-commerce giant brings additional benefits, such as coupon discounts or bank benefits, which can help lower the effective sale price. Buyers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1,04,000 on SBI Debit, Credit Card, and EMI transactions. Further, purchases made with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card will unlock 5 percent unlimited cashback.

There's also an additional discount coupon of Rs. 2,000 that can be applied to the product upon checkout, during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Lastly, buyers can take advantage of no-cost EMI options if they do not wish to pay the product's full price in one go.

