Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will begin within a few days, but early deals can already be accessed on a wide range of consumer electronics and home appliances. The annual shopping event will offer major price drops on smartphones, laptops, smartwatches, TWS earbuds, and other appliances. Among the standout early offers, refrigerators from top brands are currently available at up to 55 percent off. Shoppers can also take advantage of additional savings through bank cards and coupon-based discounts, making it an ideal time to upgrade to a new refrigerator.

Some early refrigerator deals are now live on Amazon. Leading brands, like Haier, Samsung and Godrej, are offering models with advanced cooling technologies, multiple compartments, flexible freezer options, and even AI-powered features at reduced prices in the ongoing sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale will begin on September 23, providing early access for Amazon Prime subscribers on September 22. SBI cardholders can receive up to 10 percent instant cashback on their purchases during the sale. There are no-cost EMI options and coupon discounts.

Samsung is selling its 653 litre double door refrigerator for Rs. 81,990, down from the launch price of Rs. 1,21,000. Godrej's 600 litre double door model is available for Rs. 69,990, instead of the original rate of Rs. 1,15,990. Buyers can also avail exchange offers on their old refrigerator.

Here are some of the best refrigerator deals currently available on Amazon. It is recommended to compare prices across other platforms before purchasing to ensure the best deal.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Early Refrigerator Deals

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link Samsung 653L, 3 Star Double Door Smart Refrigerator (RS76CG8003B1HL) Rs. 1,21,000 81,990 Buy Now Haier 596L 3 Star 2 Door (HES-690SS) Rs. 1,01,990 Rs. 59,990 Buy Now Godrej 600L 3 Star Refrigerator (RS EONVELVET 646C RIT OP BK) Rs. 1,15,990 Rs. 69,990 Buy Now Haier 602L 3Star 2 Door Refrigerator (HRS-682KS) Rs. 1,09,390 Rs. 61,990 Buy Now Midea 592L Refrigerator (MDRS791MIF28IND) Rs. 89,990 Rs. 49,990 Buy Now Samsung 633L, 3 Star, Double Door Refrigerator (RS78CG8543S9HL) Rs. 1,52,000 Rs. 1,09,990 Buy Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.