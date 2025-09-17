Technology News
Amazon Sale 2025: OnePlus 13 Deal We've All Been Waiting For Is Finally Here

OnePlus 13s, Nord 5, Nord 4, and More to Be Available With Massive Discounts During Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 17 September 2025 15:55 IST
Amazon Sale 2025: OnePlus 13 Deal We've All Been Waiting For Is Finally Here

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale starts on September 22 for Prime members

Highlights
  • The OnePlus 13 was launched in January 2025
  • At launch, the 12GB + 256GB variant was priced at Rs. 69,999
  • During the Amazon sale, buyers can purchase it for Rs. 57,999
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale is just a few days away. The e-commerce giant is all set to host the year's biggest sale event starting September 23 for all users, and it will begin 24 hours earlier for Prime members. During the sale, shoppers will find discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones, tablets, earphones, smartwatches, laptops, smart TVs, home appliances and more. One of the big highlights during the sale is the price cut on the OnePlus 13. If you are in the market for a smartphone upgrade, this is all you should know about it.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Big Deal on OnePlus 13

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of OnePlus Club announced the deals one can avail of at the upcoming Amazon sale. Among them, the OnePlus 13, the current flagship of the company, will be available at a significant discount. The smartphone was launched in January at the price of Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB inbuilt storage variant. Interested individuals can find the Amazon product listing here.

However, during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale, the same base model of the smartphone will be available to purchase at the price of Rs. 57,999. This discounted price includes both the platform's offer and an additional discount when making a transaction using SBI bank credit and debit cards.

Apart from the OnePlus 13, buyers can also find discounted pricing on several other smartphones from the company. The OnePlus 13s 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant was priced at Rs. 54,999 at launch, but during the Amazon sale, you can purchase it for Rs. 47,999. Similarly, the OnePlus Nord 4 and Nord 5 will be available for Rs. 25,499 and Rs. 28,749, respectively. Further, the Nord CE 4 Lite will be available at an effective sale price of Rs. 15,999, and the Nord CE 4 can be purchased for Rs. 18,499. All of these pricings include SBI bank card-based discounts, too.

Notably, the OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch Quad-HD+ LTPO display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. It comes equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and runs on Android 15-based OxygenOS 15.0.

Coming to the cameras, it sports a triple rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, it features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The OnePlus 13 has a 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired SuperVOOC charging and 50W wireless charging support.

Oppo K13s With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

