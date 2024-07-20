Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale brings lucrative discounts on refrigerators
Customers can get up to 65 percent off on home appliances
Here are some of the best deals you can get during Amazon Prime Day 2024
Advertisement
Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale is the biggest sale of the year that offers excellent discounts and offers on a wide range of categories, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, home appliances, fashion, and more. Interestingly, the platform is also offering some great deals and discounts on refrigerators from popular brands such as Samsung, LG, Bosch, Haier, Godrej, Whirlpool, and more. From cashback to no-cost EMIs and more, this is the perfect time to buy single-door, double-door, or side-by-side-door refrigerators. In this article, we will highlight some of the best deals on refrigerators during Amazon Prime Day 2024. So, let's dive right in!
Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: Bank Offers and Discounts on Washing Machines
Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale brings exceptional offers on favourite refrigerators. You can get up to 40 percent off on purchasing a new fridge during the sale period. Moreover, one can get up to 12 months of No-cost EMIs and up to Rs 20,000 exchange offer. Apart from this, one can get up to Rs 5,000 off via coupon discount and up to Rs 12,000 extra bank discount during the sale.
Amazon also offers up to 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank debit and SBI Bank credit cards. Customers can get up to 5 percent unlimited cashback on the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. Apart from this, one can also earn up to Rs 100 back with Amazon Pay. That said, check out the best deals on refrigerators during Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale.