Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Refrigerators from Popular Brands

Here are some of the best deals you can get on refrigerators during Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale!

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 July 2024 14:00 IST
Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Refrigerators from Popular Brands
Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale brings lucrative discounts on refrigerators
  • Customers can get up to 65 percent off on home appliances
  • Here are some of the best deals you can get during Amazon Prime Day 2024
Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale is the biggest sale of the year that offers excellent discounts and offers on a wide range of categories, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, home appliances, fashion, and more. Interestingly, the platform is also offering some great deals and discounts on refrigerators from popular brands such as Samsung, LG, Bosch, Haier, Godrej, Whirlpool, and more. From cashback to no-cost EMIs and more, this is the perfect time to buy single-door, double-door, or side-by-side-door refrigerators. In this article, we will highlight some of the best deals on refrigerators during Amazon Prime Day 2024. So, let's dive right in!

Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: Bank Offers and Discounts on Washing Machines

Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale brings exceptional offers on favourite refrigerators. You can get up to 40 percent off on purchasing a new fridge during the sale period. Moreover, one can get up to 12 months of No-cost EMIs and up to Rs 20,000 exchange offer. Apart from this, one can get up to Rs 5,000 off via coupon discount and up to Rs 12,000 extra bank discount during the sale.

Amazon also offers up to 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank debit and SBI Bank credit cards. Customers can get up to 5 percent unlimited cashback on the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. Apart from this, one can also earn up to Rs 100 back with Amazon Pay. That said, check out the best deals on refrigerators during Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale.

Best Deals on Single Door Refrigerators

Check out the best deals on single-door refrigerators from popular brands.

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link
1 LG 185 L Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201ABEU) Rs 22,199 Rs 17,680 Buy Now
2 Godrej 234 L Single Door Refrigerator (RD EDGEPRO 240C TDF MN WN) Rs 25,590 Rs 17,990 Buy Now
3 Haier 190 L Single Door Refrigerator (HED-205MFB-P) Rs 24,490 Rs 16,890 Buy Now
4 Samsung 223 L Single Door Refrigerator (RR24D2Z23CU/NL) Rs 25,999 Rs 19,190 Buy Now
5 Whirlpool 184 L Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE ROY 4SInv SAPPHIRE FLOWER RAIN-Z) Rs 20,700 Rs 15,790 Buy Now
6 Haier 190L Single Door Refrigerator (HED-204DS-P) Rs 20,990 Rs 14,790 Buy Now
7 IFB 206L Single Door Refrigerator (IFBDC-2325DBSE) Rs 25,100 Rs 17,990 Buy Now
8 LLYOD 195 L One Door Refrigerator (GLDF215SS1LC) Rs 26,990 Rs 16,990 Buy Now
9 Voltas Beko Single Door Refrigerator (RDC245C / W0DWE0M000UGD) Rs 29,690 Rs 16,990 Buy Now
10 Midea 93 L Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (Mdrd142Fgf03) Rs 13,990 Rs 10,290 Buy Now

Best Deals on Double Door Refrigerators

If you are planning to buy a new double-door refrigerator, then you should check out these best deals:

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link
1 FB 265L Double Door Refrigerator (IFBFF-3152DBSE) Rs 41,350 Rs 26,990 Buy Now
2 Samsung 322 L Double Door Refrigerator (RT37C4523S8/HL) Rs 56,990 Rs 35,490 Buy Now
3 LG 322 L 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S342SDSX) Rs 46,999 Rs 35,990 Buy Now
4 Samsung 415 L Double Door Refrigerator (Rt45Cg662Bb1Tl) Rs 69,990 Rs 41,990 Buy Now
5 Haier 237 L 3 Star Bottom Mounted Double Door Refrigerator (HEB-243GB-P) Rs 37,490 Rs 25,990 Buy Now
6 Godrej 223 L 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator (RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH) Rs 38,200 Rs 21,990 Buy Now
7 Whirlpool 235L 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV ELT DF278) Rs 37,990 Rs 24,990 Buy Now
8 LG 343 L 3 Star Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S382SPZX) Rs 50,999 Rs 39,490 Buy Now
9 Lloyd 310 L Double Door Refrigerator (GLFF312AMNT1PB) Rs 43,990 Rs 33,899 Buy Now
10 Panasonic 260 L Double Door Refrigerator (NR-TH272CPAN) Rs 35,200 Rs 27,599 Buy Now

Best Deals on Side-by-Side Refrigerators

Here are some of the best deals on premium side-by-side refrigerators:

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link
1 LG 655 L Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY) Rs 1,10,399 Rs 72,990 Buy Now
2 Haier 598L Side by Side Refrigerator (HRT-683GK) Rs 1,35,790 Rs 81,990 Buy Now
3 Samsung 653 L Side By Side Refrigerator (RS76CG8003S9HL) Rs 1,13,000 Rs 79,990 Buy Now
4 Panasonic 592 L Side-by-Side Refrigerator (NR-BS62GKX1) Rs 1,05,000 Rs 67,990 Buy Now
5 Hisense 564 L Side-by-Side Door Refrigerator (RS564N4SU) Rs 89,990 Rs 51,990 Buy Now
6 Samsung 653 L Side By Side Refrigerator (RS76CG8003B1HL) Rs 1,21,000 Rs 81,990 Buy Now
7 LG 655 L Side-by-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY) Rs 1,22,899 Rs 72,990 Buy Now
8 Godrej 564 L Side-By-Side Refrigerator (RS EONVELVET 579 RFD PL ST) Rs 90,000 Rs 56,949 Buy Now
9 Midea 591L Side By Side Refrigerator (MRF5920WDSSF) Rs 87,990 Rs 49,990 Buy Now
10 Lloyd Havells 587 L Side By Side Refrigerator (Glsf590Dggt1Lb) Rs 89,990 Rs 62,590 Buy Now
LG 185 L Direct Cool Single Door 5 Star Refrigerator (GL D201ABEU)

LG 185 L Direct Cool Single Door 5 Star Refrigerator (GL D201ABEU)

  • KEY SPECS
Refrigerator Type Top Freezer Refrigerator
Capacity 185 L
Compressor Type Smart Inverter Compressor
Power Consumption 50 W
Defrosting Type Direct Cool
Door Type Single Door
Samsung 223 L Direct Cool Single Door 3 Star Refrigerator (RR24D2Z23CU/NL)

Samsung 223 L Direct Cool Single Door 3 Star Refrigerator (RR24D2Z23CU/NL)

  • KEY SPECS
Refrigerator Type Top Freezer Refrigerator
Capacity 223 L
Compressor Type Digital Inverter Compressor
Defrosting Type Direct Cool
Door Type Single Door
Midea 95 L Direct Cool Single Door 1 Star Refrigerator (MDRD142FGF03)

Midea 95 L Direct Cool Single Door 1 Star Refrigerator (MDRD142FGF03)

  • KEY SPECS
Refrigerator Type Top Freezer Refrigerator
Capacity 95 L
Compressor Type Reciprocating Compressor
Defrosting Type Direct Cool
Door Type Single Door
LG 322 L Frost Free Double Door 3 Star Refrigerator (GL S342SDSX)

LG 322 L Frost Free Double Door 3 Star Refrigerator (GL S342SDSX)

  • KEY SPECS
Refrigerator Type Top Freezer Refrigerator
Capacity 322 L
Compressor Type Smart Inverter Compressor
Power Consumption 90 W
Defrosting Type Frost Free
Door Type Double Door
Haier 237 L Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount 3 Star Refrigerator (HEB 243GB P)

Haier 237 L Frost Free Double Door Bottom Mount 3 Star Refrigerator (HEB 243GB P)

  • KEY SPECS
Refrigerator Type Bottom Freezer Refrigerator
Capacity 237 L
Compressor Type Inverter Compressor
Power Consumption 236 W
Defrosting Type Frost Free
Door Type Double Door Bottom Mount
IFB 265 L Frost Free Double Door 2 Star Refrigerator (IFBFF 3152DBSE)

IFB 265 L Frost Free Double Door 2 Star Refrigerator (IFBFF 3152DBSE)

  • KEY SPECS
Refrigerator Type Top Freezer Refrigerator
Capacity 265 L
Compressor Type Inverter Compressor
Defrosting Type Frost Free
Door Type Double Door
Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Refrigerators from Popular Brands
