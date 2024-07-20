Technology News

Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: iPhone 13 Price Drops to Rs. 47,799 With Bank Discounts

iPhone 13 is currently listed at Rs. 48,799 on Amazon, but customers can lower the price by an additional Rs. 1,000 via an instant bank discount.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 July 2024 12:44 IST
Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: iPhone 13 Price Drops to Rs. 47,799 With Bank Discounts

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 13 was launched by Apple in 2021

Highlights
  • iPhone 13 was launched in 2021 at Rs. 79,900
  • It is now priced at Rs. 48,799 during the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale
  • The iPhone 13 is equipped with a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup
Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale kicked off at midnight, and the company's subscriber-only annual sale event is live with several discounts on popular smartphones. If you're in the market to buy the iPhone 13, the e-commerce website's Prime Day sale is probably the best time to purchase the smartphone, which is powered by an A15 Bionic chip and comes with a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup. In addition to the ongoing discount on the iPhone 13, Amazon will also let you further lower the price of the handset using eligible bank cards.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: iPhone 13 (128GB) Price Discount

The iPhone 13 is currently priced at Rs. 48,799 during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale. The smartphone was launched in India at Rs. 79,900, and its MRP is listed as Rs. 59,900 on the e-commerce website. 

 

However, if you have an SBI credit card or an ICICI debit and credit card, you can complete your transaction using these cards and get an instant discount of Rs. 1,000. This brings the effective price of the smartphone down to Rs. 47,799.

Customers who have an older smartphone can also exchange it to receive up to 44,050 off the purchase of the iPhone 13 during the sale. However, it's worth noting that you will have to exchange a relatively recent, high-end phone to get a good exchange bonus. 

iPhone 13 Specifications

Launched in 2021, the iPhone 13 is equipped with Apple's 6-core A15 Bionic CPU, along with 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage (the model that is currently on sale at a discounted price), and a 3240mAh battery. Apple never discloses memory and battery specifications but surfaces online during teardown videos after the launch of Apple's products.

The handset sports a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, with up to 1200nits peak brightness. The display on the iPhone 13 also supports Dolby Vision, HLG, and HDR10 content, according to the company.

For photos and videos, the iPhone 13 is equipped with a 12-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.6 aperture and sensor-shift stabilisation and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with a 2.4 aperture. There's a 12-megapixel camera on the front with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calling.

The phone supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity and has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The iPhone 13 also supports Face ID for biometric authentication, which is enabled via an array of sensors located in the notch, which is 20 percent narrower than the iPhone 12, according to the company.

iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
