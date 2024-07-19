Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale will offer an extensive range of products at heavily discounted rates. The sale is set to commence on July 20 at 12am IST and will end on July 21 at 11:59pm IST. Personal electronic items like smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, etc. will be available at considerably lower prices than their usual market prices. Even larger electronic appliances like washing machines, air conditioners and more can be bought at cheaper rates. Among these items are also home entertainment units like smart televisions. Here we will tell you about some of the best deals on smart TVs under Rs. 30,000 that you can grab during the upcoming sale.

Readers should note that the effective sale prices mentioned for the deals below already include discounts from bank offers and coupon codes. ICICI Bank debit and credit card holders, along with SBI credit card holders, can enjoy an extra 10 percent discount on these smartphone prices. Some items are also eligible for exchange offers which will help lower the effective price of a given item. Details for the same are listed on the individual Amazon product pages. Moreover, customers who opt to pay using Amazon Pay UPI, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, or Amazon Pay Balance may also qualify for cashback incentives. It's important to note that all these supplementary offers are contingent upon specific terms and conditions.

Best Smart TV Deals Under Rs. 30,000 During Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.