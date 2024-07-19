Technology News

Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 30,000

The Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale will end on July 21.

Updated: 19 July 2024 17:18 IST
Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Smart TVs Under Rs. 30,000

Customers can avail of additional bank offers and coupons

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale will last till 11:59pm IST on July 21
  • The sale is offering discounts on a wide range of electronic items
  • Some products can also be availed with additional exchange discounts
Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale will offer an extensive range of products at heavily discounted rates. The sale is set to commence on July 20 at 12am IST and will end on July 21 at 11:59pm IST. Personal electronic items like smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, etc. will be available at considerably lower prices than their usual market prices. Even larger electronic appliances like washing machines, air conditioners and more can be bought at cheaper rates. Among these items are also home entertainment units like smart televisions. Here we will tell you about some of the best deals on smart TVs under Rs. 30,000 that you can grab during the upcoming sale.

Readers should note that the effective sale prices mentioned for the deals below already include discounts from bank offers and coupon codes. ICICI Bank debit and credit card holders, along with SBI credit card holders, can enjoy an extra 10 percent discount on these smartphone prices. Some items are also eligible for exchange offers which will help lower the effective price of a given item. Details for the same are listed on the individual Amazon product pages. Moreover, customers who opt to pay using Amazon Pay UPI, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, or Amazon Pay Balance may also qualify for cashback incentives. It's important to note that all these supplementary offers are contingent upon specific terms and conditions.

Best Smart TV Deals Under Rs. 30,000 During Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale

Product Name MRP Effective Sale Price
Vu 108 43-inch The GloLED 84 Watt DJ Sound Series 4K Smart Google TV 43GloLED Rs. 40,000 Rs. 29,999
Toshiba 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 43C450ME Rs. 46,999 Rs. 27,999
TCL 43-inch Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43V6B Rs. 52,990 Rs. 27,990
Mi 43-inch X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV L43M8-A2IN Rs. 42,999 Rs. 26,499
Acer 43-inch V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR43GR2851VQD Rs. 54,999 Rs. 24,999
Hisense 43-inch E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Rs. 44,999 Rs. 24,999
Redmi 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV L43R8-FVIN Rs. 42,999 Rs. 23,999
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
