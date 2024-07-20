Technology News

Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: Best Smart TV Deals Under Rs. 50,000

The Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale will end on July 21.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 July 2024 12:10 IST
Customers can avail of additional bank offers and coupons

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day 2024 started at 12am IST on July 20
  • There are additional exchange offers that customers can avail of
  • The Amazon sale is offering electronic items at discounted rate
Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale is currently live in India and will last till 11:59 pm IST on July 21. During this, the leading e-commerce site offers big discounts on a wide range of items. Fashion products, home furnishings, personal electronics, and large appliances are being offered at significantly lower rates than their usual prices. Among these are home entertainment items like speaker units and smart televisions. Previously, we have told you about some of the best deals on smart TVs under Rs. 30,000. Here, we have compiled a list of top deals on smart TVs under Rs. 50,000.

Buyers should note that some effective sale prices mentioned for the deals below include discounts from bank offers and coupon codes. ICICI Bank debit and credit card holders, as well as SBI credit card holders, can get an additional 10 percent discount. Some items also qualify for exchange offers, which can further reduce the effective price. More details and further breakdown of these offers are listed on the respective Amazon product pages.

Customers who choose to pay using Amazon Pay UPI, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, or Amazon Pay Balance may also be eligible for cashback rewards. It's important to understand that all these extra offers are subject to terms and conditions.

Best Smart TV Deals Under Rs. 30,000 During Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale

Product Name MRP Effective Sale Price
OnePlus 65-inch U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV 65U1S Rs. 69,999 Rs. 49,999
Vu 55-inch Masterpiece Series 4K QLED TV 55QMP-24 Rs. 69,999 Rs. 45,990
LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7550PSF Rs. 71,990 Rs. 44,990
Samsung 55-inch Crystal 4K Neo Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55AUE65AKXXL Rs. 70,900 Rs. 42,990
TCL 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55P71B Pro Rs. 71,990 Rs. 41,990
Hisense 55-inch E68N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google QLED TV Rs. 69,999 Rs. 38,999
TCL 55-inch Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55V6B Rs. 77,990 Rs. 35,990
