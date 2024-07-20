Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale is currently live in India and will last till 11:59 pm IST on July 21. During this, the leading e-commerce site offers big discounts on a wide range of items. Fashion products, home furnishings, personal electronics, and large appliances are being offered at significantly lower rates than their usual prices. Among these are home entertainment items like speaker units and smart televisions. Previously, we have told you about some of the best deals on smart TVs under Rs. 30,000. Here, we have compiled a list of top deals on smart TVs under Rs. 50,000.

Buyers should note that some effective sale prices mentioned for the deals below include discounts from bank offers and coupon codes. ICICI Bank debit and credit card holders, as well as SBI credit card holders, can get an additional 10 percent discount. Some items also qualify for exchange offers, which can further reduce the effective price. More details and further breakdown of these offers are listed on the respective Amazon product pages.

Customers who choose to pay using Amazon Pay UPI, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card, or Amazon Pay Balance may also be eligible for cashback rewards. It's important to understand that all these extra offers are subject to terms and conditions.

Best Smart TV Deals Under Rs. 30,000 During Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale

