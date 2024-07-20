Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Washing Machines

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is live and brings some lucrative deals and discounts on a wide range of products. The company is also offering great discounts on a range of washing machines from popular brands like LG, Samsung, Haier, IFB, Bosch, Panasonic, Whirlpool, and more. The platform is offering cashback, no-cost EMIs, and more on top-load, front-load, and semi-automatic washing machines. So, if you are planning to buy one, this is the perfect time. In this article, we are going to list some of the best deals on washing machines. So, without further ado, let's get started.
Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: Bank Offers and Discounts on Washing Machines
Amazon is offering some great discounts and deals on your favourite washing machines. Customers can get up to 40 percent off on the purchase of new washing machines. Moreover, one can also get up to 12 months of No-cost EMIs along with up to Rs 10,000 exchange offer. Moreover, one can also get up to Rs 2,000 off via coupon discount.
Apart from this, Amazon is also offering up to 10 per cent instant discount on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards and SBI Bank credit cards. One also gets up to 5 percent unlimited cashback on the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. Apart from this, customers can also earn up to Rs 100 back with Amazon Pay. That said, check out the best deals on top-load, front-load, and semi-automatic washing machines during Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale.
Best Deals on Top-Load Fully Automatic Washing Machines
Check out the best deals on top-load fully automatic washing machines.
|S.no
|Product Name
|MRP
|Deal Price
|Buy Now Link
|1
|LG 8 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T80SKSF1Z)
|Rs 29,990
|Rs 18,990
|Buy Now
|2
|Samsung 8 kg, 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine
|Rs 27,000
|Rs 19,490
|Buy Now
|3
|Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
|Rs 18,950
|Rs 14,999
|Buy Now
|4
|IFB 7.0 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL-RES 7.0KG AQUA)
|Rs 21,550
|Rs 19,650
|Buy Now
|5
|Panasonic 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (NA-F70LF3CRB)
|Rs 25,500
|Rs 14,990
|Buy Now
|6
|LG 9.0 Kg 5 Star AI Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD09SPM)
|Rs 38,490
|Rs 27,990
|Buy Now
|7
|Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star I-Wash Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON 700 5.0 AP GPGR)
|Rs 19,890
|Rs 13,490
|Buy Now
|8
|Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 7.0 GENX)
|Rs 18,950
|Rs 14,990
|Buy Now
|9
|IFB 10 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL S4RBS)
|Rs 41,490
|Rs 32,390
|Buy Now
|10
|Haier 8 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (HW80-IM12929C)
|Rs 53,500
|Rs 29,990
|Buy Now
Best Deals on Front-Load Fully Automatic Washing Machines
Here are some of the best front-load fully automatic washing machines you can get during Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale.
|S.no
|Product Name
|MRP
|Deal Price
|Buy Now Link
|1
|LG 9 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M)
|Rs 53,990
|Rs 39,990
|Buy Now
|2
|Samsung 8Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW80T504DAX1TL)
|Rs 55,900
|Rs 35,990
|Buy Now
|3
|LG 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1207SDW)
|Rs 38,990
|Rs 26,990
|Buy Now
|4
|IFB 9 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Front Load Washing Machine (EXECUTIVE SXS ID 9014)
|Rs 54,190
|Rs 37,990
|Buy Now
|5
|Whirlpool 8 Kg Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine
|Rs 40,990
|Rs 31,990
|Buy Now
|6
|Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2416SIN)
|Rs 48,590
|Rs 29,990
|Buy Now
|7
|Voltas Beko Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine
|Rs 38,490
|Rs 21,240
|Buy Now
|8
|Bosch Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ28262IN)
|Rs 58,490
|Rs 33,900
|Buy Now
|9
|IFB 7 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine
|Rs 37,090
|Rs 27,490
|Buy Now
|10
|Samsung 9 kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90T4040CB1TL)
|Rs 54,990
|Rs 38,990
|Buy Now
Best Deals on Semi-Automatic Washing Machines
If you are looking for affordable semi-automatic washing machines, do check out these amazing deals:
|S.no
|Product Name
|MRP
|Deal Price
|Buy Now Link
|1
|LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ)
|Rs 16,090
|Rs 11,490
|Buy Now
|2
|Whirlpool 7.0 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine
|Rs 13,550
|Rs 9,990
|Buy Now
|3
|LG 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (P8530SRAZ)
|Rs 19,990
|Rs 14,390
|Buy Now
|4
|Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star, Semi-Automatic Washing Machine (WT70M3000UU/TL)
|Rs 13,500
|Rs 11,190
|Buy Now
|5
|Whirlpool 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE 8.5 TRB DRY)
|Rs 17,400
|Rs 12,990
|Buy Now
|6
|Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WS EDGE CLS 70 5.0 PN2 GPGR)
|Rs 15,000
|Rs 9,990
|Buy Now
|7
|Voltas beko 9 kg 5-Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTT90UDX/BKGR4KPTD)
|Rs 20,990
|Rs 12,490
|Buy Now
|8
|Haier 7 Kg 5-Star Semi Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (HTW70-1187BTN)
|Rs 15,500
|Rs 9,490
|Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.