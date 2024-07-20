Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: Best Deals on Washing Machines

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is live and brings some lucrative deals and discounts on a wide range of products. The company is also offering great discounts on a range of washing machines from popular brands like LG, Samsung, Haier, IFB, Bosch, Panasonic, Whirlpool, and more. The platform is offering cashback, no-cost EMIs, and more on top-load, front-load, and semi-automatic washing machines. So, if you are planning to buy one, this is the perfect time. In this article, we are going to list some of the best deals on washing machines. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale: Bank Offers and Discounts on Washing Machines

Amazon is offering some great discounts and deals on your favourite washing machines. Customers can get up to 40 percent off on the purchase of new washing machines. Moreover, one can also get up to 12 months of No-cost EMIs along with up to Rs 10,000 exchange offer. Moreover, one can also get up to Rs 2,000 off via coupon discount.

Apart from this, Amazon is also offering up to 10 per cent instant discount on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards and SBI Bank credit cards. One also gets up to 5 percent unlimited cashback on the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. Apart from this, customers can also earn up to Rs 100 back with Amazon Pay. That said, check out the best deals on top-load, front-load, and semi-automatic washing machines during Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale.

Best Deals on Top-Load Fully Automatic Washing Machines

Check out the best deals on top-load fully automatic washing machines.

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link 1 LG 8 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (T80SKSF1Z) Rs 29,990 Rs 18,990 Buy Now 2 Samsung 8 kg, 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine Rs 27,000 Rs 19,490 Buy Now 3 Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Rs 18,950 Rs 14,999 Buy Now 4 IFB 7.0 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL-RES 7.0KG AQUA) Rs 21,550 Rs 19,650 Buy Now 5 Panasonic 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (NA-F70LF3CRB) Rs 25,500 Rs 14,990 Buy Now 6 LG 9.0 Kg 5 Star AI Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD09SPM) Rs 38,490 Rs 27,990 Buy Now 7 Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star I-Wash Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON 700 5.0 AP GPGR) Rs 19,890 Rs 13,490 Buy Now 8 Whirlpool 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WHITEMAGIC ROYAL 7.0 GENX) Rs 18,950 Rs 14,990 Buy Now 9 IFB 10 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL S4RBS) Rs 41,490 Rs 32,390 Buy Now 10 Haier 8 Kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (HW80-IM12929C) Rs 53,500 Rs 29,990 Buy Now

Best Deals on Front-Load Fully Automatic Washing Machines

Here are some of the best front-load fully automatic washing machines you can get during Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale.

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link 1 LG 9 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M) Rs 53,990 Rs 39,990 Buy Now 2 Samsung 8Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW80T504DAX1TL) Rs 55,900 Rs 35,990 Buy Now 3 LG 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHM1207SDW) Rs 38,990 Rs 26,990 Buy Now 4 IFB 9 Kg 5 Star AI Powered Front Load Washing Machine (EXECUTIVE SXS ID 9014) Rs 54,190 Rs 37,990 Buy Now 5 Whirlpool 8 Kg Front Load Fully Automatic Washing Machine Rs 40,990 Rs 31,990 Buy Now 6 Bosch 7 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ2416SIN) Rs 48,590 Rs 29,990 Buy Now 7 Voltas Beko Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine Rs 38,490 Rs 21,240 Buy Now 8 Bosch Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ28262IN) Rs 58,490 Rs 33,900 Buy Now 9 IFB 7 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Rs 37,090 Rs 27,490 Buy Now 10 Samsung 9 kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90T4040CB1TL) Rs 54,990 Rs 38,990 Buy Now

Best Deals on Semi-Automatic Washing Machines

If you are looking for affordable semi-automatic washing machines, do check out these amazing deals:

S.no Product Name MRP Deal Price Buy Now Link 1 LG 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (P7020NGAZ) Rs 16,090 Rs 11,490 Buy Now 2 Whirlpool 7.0 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine Rs 13,550 Rs 9,990 Buy Now 3 LG 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (P8530SRAZ) Rs 19,990 Rs 14,390 Buy Now 4 Samsung 7 kg, 5 Star, Semi-Automatic Washing Machine (WT70M3000UU/TL) Rs 13,500 Rs 11,190 Buy Now 5 Whirlpool 8.5 kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (ACE 8.5 TRB DRY) Rs 17,400 Rs 12,990 Buy Now 6 Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WS EDGE CLS 70 5.0 PN2 GPGR) Rs 15,000 Rs 9,990 Buy Now 7 Voltas beko 9 kg 5-Star Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTT90UDX/BKGR4KPTD) Rs 20,990 Rs 12,490 Buy Now 8 Haier 7 Kg 5-Star Semi Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (HTW70-1187BTN) Rs 15,500 Rs 9,490 Buy Now

