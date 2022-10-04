Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Best Offers on Air Purifiers

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 is live for Flipkart Plus members, and the e-commerce platform is offering a range of discounts on various electronics and appliances during the ongoing sale. The company's Dussehra-themed sale follows its recently concluded Big Billion Days sale, and customers can take advantage of deep discounts on a range of products on the website. Ahead of the upcoming winter season, we've compiled a list of some of the best deals and offers on the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022.

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Top offers on air purifiers

Blue Star BS-AP490LAN Portable Room Air Purifier

During the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022, you can pick up the Blue Star BS-AP490LAN air purifier at Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 19,990). It features a digital numeric indicator that displays the PM 2.5 level in the room, to track the process of air purification. The air purifier can cover an area of 800 square feet and comes with a Microbe Sterilise technology that is claimed to eliminate up to 99.7 percent of harmful microbes, while absorbing and deactivating microorganisms such as mold, dust mites, pollen, and bacteria.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 19,990)

Motorola AP 450 Portable Room Air Purifier

Available at a 55 percent discount during the ongoing sale, the Motorola AP 450 portable room air purifier can be purchased at Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999). It comes with a HEPA antibacterial filter with activated carbon, and offers an air flow level of 450 CMH. It features a UVC and nano silver antibacterial filter that is claimed to kill harmful bacteria and viruses. The Motorola AP 450 air purifier covers an area of 550 square feet.

Buy now at: Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999)

Honeywell Lite Indoor HAC20M1000W Portable Room Air Purifier

This air purifier from Honeywell is currently priced at Rs. 6,764 (MRP Rs. 19,990) during the ongoing sale. It is claimed to offer an air flow level of 210 cubic meters per hour (CMH) and features a HEPA filter that is claimed to offer up to 2,200 hours of use. The Honeywell Lite Indoor air purifier offers a coverage area of 250 square feet, according to the listing on Flipkart.

Buy now at: Rs. 6,764 (MRP Rs. 19,990)

Voltas VAP26TWO Portable Room Air Purifier

If you are looking to purchase an affordable portable air purifier, the Voltas VAP26TWO air purifier can be purchased at Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 12,990) during the ongoing Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022. It has a clean air delivery rate of 40 and comes with three fan speed options. The air purifier also comes with an AQI indicator and a remote control. It features a HEPA filter and filtration options include activated carbon, an anti-bacterial filter, an ioniser, and UV filtration. The Voltas VAP26TWO air purifier has a coverage area of 230 square feet and offers an air flow level of 160 CMH.

Buy now at: Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 17,999)

Philips AC1217/20 Portable Room Air Purifier

As part of the Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022, the e-commerce platform has listed the Philips AC1217/20 portable air purifier at Rs. 11,450 (MRP Rs. 13,995). This Philips 1000i Series air purifier has a clean air delivery rate of up to 260 CMH and features a three-layer filtration system comprising NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon, and a pre-filter, which is claimed to pick up minute particles from the air. It has a coverage area of 672 square feet, according to the listing on Flipkart.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,450 (MRP Rs. 13,995)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.