Technology News
loading

Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days 2022: Best Offers on Mobile Phones, Electronics

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale is live with hundreds of great deals and bundled offers.

By Harpreet Singh |  Updated: 4 October 2022 09:30 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days 2022: Best Offers on Mobile Phones, Electronics

Photo Credit: Amazon India

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale brings hundreds of exciting deals and offers

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days sale is live
  • We've handpicked the best tech deals available today
  • Amazon's festive season sale brings additional discounts on select cards

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale continues in October in a brand new 'Happiness Upgrade Days' avatar. The festive season sale promises great prices on a large selection of mobile phones, laptops, Amazon devices, TVs, appliances, and other electronics. Happiness Upgrade Days phase of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale includes 10 percent additional discount (up to Rs. 6,000) on Citibank, One Card, RBL Bank, and RuPay cards. Amazon Pay Later users are also eligible for EMIs up to 12 months. We've handpicked the best deals and offers you can grab on Amazon Great Indian Festival 'Happiness Upgrade Days' sale today. 

Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days: Best mobile phone offers

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G (Rs. 52,999)

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs. 52,999 (effective after using a coupon) during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 'Happiness Upgrade Days' sale this week. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI and additional exchange offers with select devices. You can swap an older smartphone, and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 12,800.

Buy now at: Rs. 53,999(effective after coupon discount)

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite (Rs. 18,999)

If you're eyeing a new smartphone under Rs. 20,000, Amazon is selling the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite at a discounted price of Rs. 18,999 during the Great Indian Festival sale this week. You'll have to use a coupon on the product page to avail the additional Rs. 500 discount on the listed price. You can swap an old smartphone for another instant discount worth up to Rs. 14,350.

Buy now at: Rs. 18,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999)

Samsung Galaxy M13 (Rs. 10,499)

If you're looking to buy a budget smartphone during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale this year, Samsung's Galaxy M13 is currently down to Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 14,999). The smartphone comes with a bundled exchange offer capped at Rs. 8,950. SBI credit and debit card users can avail an additional discount worth Rs. 1,000 on the Galaxy M13.

Buy now at: Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

iQoo Neo 6 5G (Rs. 28,999)

iQoo Neo 6 5G is now selling at Rs. 28,999 during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. The smartphone comes with a bundled exchange offer that lets you avail another instant discount worth Rs. 14,350 (maximum). SBI credit and debit card users can avail a flat Rs. 2,000 additional discount on the iQoo Neo 6 5G.

Buy now at: Rs. 28,999 (MRP Rs. 34,999)

Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days: Best electronics offers

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones (Rs. 19,900)

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones with ANC are being sold at  Rs. 19,900 (MRP Rs. 29,990) during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. You can grab them for as low as Rs. 16,200 using an SBI credit card (if you opt for no-cost EMI). If you don't have one, you can still get an extra Rs. 2,000 discount by paying through any other online payment method. 

Buy now at: Rs. 19,900 (MRP Rs. 29,990)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro (Rs. 7,990)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro TWS earphones are again available at a discounted price of Rs. 7,990 on Amazon. Part of the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale, these TWS earphones promise a total playtime of up to 28 hours and up to 99 percent noise cancellation.

Buy now at: Rs. 7,990 (MRP Rs. 17,990)

Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV (Rs. 60,990)

Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is down to Rs. 60,990 (MRP Rs. 99,900) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale right now. Amazon is offering a coupon-based discount worth Rs. 1,000, and a discount worth Rs. 2,500 on payments made using any bank's card. That's an additional total discount worth Rs. 3,500. You can also swap an old TV to make use of the available exchange offer, capped at Rs. 3,760.

Buy now at: Rs. 60,990 (MRP Rs. 99,900)

Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days: Best offers on Amazon devices

Echo Dot (4th gen) combo with Wipro smart bulb (Rs. 2,299)

Start your smart home setup with a small investment, grab the Echo Dot (4th gen) along with a Wipro smart bulb at a discounted price of Rs. 2,299 (MRP Rs. 6,598) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale this week.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,299 (MRP Rs. 6,598)

Fire TV Stick (starts at Rs. 1,999)

A Fire TV Stick is an ideal streaming partner if you're looking for a simple-to-use, cheaper way to stream all your favourite OTT content on your big-screen non-smart TV. Amazon is offering big discounts on all Fire TV models during the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. You can grab one for as low as Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 4,999) while the 4K model is down to Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 5,999).

Kindle 10th gen (Rs. 6,499)

Kindle 10th gen ebooks reader is down to Rs. 6,499 (MRP Rs. 7,999) during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale this week. The ebooks reader comes with a built-in light and support for Wi-Fi connectivity. It's perfect for reading books no matter where you go, thanks to its long battery life. A Kindle ebooks reader also makes a great Diwali gift, in case you were looking for ideas.

Buy now at: Rs. 6,499 (MRP Rs. 7,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Sale Offers, Amazon Sale, Great Indian Festival, Great Indian Festival 2022, Diwali Sale
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he is not shopping online. He has written about deals and e-commerce in India for many years, as well as covering social media and breaking technology news. More
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Begins for Plus Members: All You Need to Know
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Ends Tonight: Best Offers on Mobile Phones, Electronics

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days 2022: Best Offers on Mobile Phones, Electronics
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  2. Best iPhone Apps to Shoot RAW Photos
  3. Nothing Ear Stick Launched in India, to Go on Sale From November 4: Details
  4. Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei's Revenue Falls Down 2.2 Percent This Year Amid US Sanctions
  2. HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Being Redeveloped, Original Writer Seth Grahame-Smith Steps Down: Report
  3. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  5. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  6. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  7. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  8. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  9. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  10. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.