How to Add Aadhaar Card to Google Wallet: A Step-By-Step Guide

Google Wallet was launched in India in May 2024 by the tech giant, allowing Android users to add ID cards for identification, boarding passes for easy access, and buy tickets for intra city transport services. On Tuesday, the company announced that the Google Wallet app is getting another upgrade in India. Now, you can add your Aadhaar card to the Google Wallet app. The tech giant collaborated with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to enable the functionality. The company has also partnered with multiple platforms, where you can produce your Aadhaar card for age and identity verification.

If you want to add your own Aadhaar card to Google Wallet on your smartphone, we have prepared a step-by-step guide for your convenience. You can read more about the features and use cases of Aadhaar Digital in Google Wallet here.

What are the Benefits of Adding Your Aadhaar Card to Google Wallet

The newly introduced functionality offers various use cases. Introduced by the government, Aadhaar acts as the primary proof of identification in the country, which is linked to other government-issued IDs. It's worth noting that the company has confirmed that adding a digital version of your Aadhaar card to Google Wallet does not make it a replacement for your physical card.

Even if you forget to bring your Aadhaar card with you, you can simply show it on the Google Wallet app. Moreover, this reduces the chances of you losing your Aadhaar card. You will also not have to send PDFs of your Aadhaar card to people, which can potentially lead to identity theft or misuse by a bad actor.

On top of this, Google has partnered with PVR Inox, India's largest cinema chain, where you will be able to produce your Aadhaar card via the Google Wallet app to verify your age. Additionally, you can submit your Aadhaar on the BharatMatrimony site for identification and Atlys, where you can use the autofill feature for visa applications using your Aadhaar card on the Google Wallet app. The company also plans to bring support for Mygate and Snabbit.

How to Add Aadhaar Card to Google Wallet via the Aadhaar App

To add your Aadhaar to Google Wallet via the Aadhaar app, download the app on your handset from the Google Play Store, if you haven't already. Then, open the Aadhaar app. Sign in on the app and verify your identity by entering your Aadhaar number. You will receive an OTP on your registered phone number > log in by entering the same. Now, tap on the Add to Wallet button > select Google Wallet. Click on the Continue button. Now, you can follow the on-screen instructions to add Aadhaar to Google Wallet.

How to Add Aadhaar Card Using the Google Wallet App

To add your Aadhaar to Google Wallet via the Google Wallet app, download the app on your phone from the Google Play Store. Once downloaded, open the Google Wallet app. Then, click on the + button in the bottom-right corner of the screen. Now, you must tap on the Aadhaar button. You will be redirected to the Aadhaar app. Follow the Step 3 to Step 7 mentioned above under the Aadhaar app section.

FAQs

1. Do I need to download the Aadhaar app to add my Aadhaar card to Google Wallet?

Yes, you will need to add the Aadhaar app to add your Aadhaar card to Google Wallet. However, you can also add your Aadhaar directly through the Google Wallet.

2. Can I add my Aadhaar card to Google Wallet for free?

Yes, Google allows users to add their Aadhaar card to the Google Wallet app at no additional cost.

3. Where can I download the Google Wallet app from?

You can download the Google Wallet app from the Google Play Store on your Android smartphone.

4. Where can I show my Aadhaar card through the Google Wallet app?

Google has partnered with PVR Inox, Bharatmatrimony, and Atlys, allowing you to produce your Aadhaar card to verify your age and identity.