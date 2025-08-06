Technology News
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Limited-Time Deals on Smart TVs From Xiaomi, LG, Samsung and More

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 will conclude on August 7.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 August 2025 16:28 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Limited-Time Deals on Smart TVs From Xiaomi, LG, Samsung and More

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 brings additional discounts on SBI Card transactions

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 will end on August 7
  • Smart TVs are listed with cashback offers and EMI options
  • Amazon has also listed additional offers beyond discounted product prices
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 began nearly a week ago and the Independence Day-themed sale brings price cuts across a wide range of product categories, including smartphones, laptops, accessories, smart TVs and home appliances, on the e-commerce service. The sale officially began on July 31. Multiple smart TVs from top brands with superior brightness and excellent contrast are listed at discounted price tags in the sale. Buyers can save extra by applying bank offers and coupon-based discounts on top of existing deals. There are also no-cost EMIs and exchange offers on several products.

Brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, Lumio, and Xiaomi are offering smart TV models with new display technologies, in different size options, and with inbuilt voice assistants, at discounted prices during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. For instance, the Lumio Vision 7 4K Ultra-HD Smart QLED is currently listed for a limited-time price of Rs. 29,999, down from the original price of Rs. 44,999. Samsung is selling its 43-inch Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED for Rs. 28,990.

Besides the price cut, shoppers can avail of additional discounts. SBI Card users can get up to 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs. 5,250) on purchases made using their credit cards and EMI transactions.

Buyers can also use an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards can get a five percent cashback. Also, shoppers can trade in their old smart TVs to get an additional discount on the effective price. Amazon Pay UPI users can receive extra cashback on payments.

Here are some of the top limited-time deals on smart TVs during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top Deals on Smart TVs

Product MRP Sale Price Buying Link
Lumio Vision 7 43-inch 4K Ultra-HD Smart QLED Rs. 44,999 Rs. 29,999 Buy Now
VW 43-inch Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Rs. 49,999 Rs. 49,999 Buy Now
Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED Rs. 42,900 Rs. 28,990 Buy Now
Xiaomi 55-inch FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV Rs. 69,999 Rs. 37,999 Buy Now
Samsung 32-inch HD Smart LED Rs. 17,900 Rs. 11,990 Buy Now
LG 80 32-inch LR570 Series Smart webOS LED Rs. 42,999 Rs. 13,490 Buy Now
Xiaomi 43-inch F Series Ultra HD 4K LED Smart Fire TV Rs. 42,999 Rs. 20,499 Buy Now
TCL 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google Rs. 1,09,900 Rs. 40,990 Buy Now

LG 43-inch UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV		 Rs. 49,990 Rs. 30,990 Buy Now
Samsung 55-inch Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED Rs. 59,900 Rs. 41,490 Buy Now
Sony 55-inch Bravia 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV Rs. 99,900 Rs. 54,990 Buy Now
LG 55-inch UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV Rs. 71,990 Rs. 40,990 Buy Now
