Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on 2-Ton ACs

Samsung, Godrej, and LG air conditioners are currently available at discounted rates during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 August 2025 13:56 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on 2-Ton ACs

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card users are eligible for 5 percent cashback

  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale started on July 31
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale provides cash on delivery options
  • No-cost EMI is available on a large number of products
Amazon's Great Freedom Festival sale is currently live in India, offering significant discounts across multiple categories, including smartphones, laptops, wearables, fashion, and home appliances. If you're planning to buy a 2-ton air conditioner, this could be a great time as top brands like Samsung, Godrej, LG, and more are offering attractive deals and offers during the sale. Besides the general price cuts, shoppers can avail payment-based discounts and exchange offers. 

Leading brands are offering discounts on air conditioner models with high cooling capacity, advanced technology, and energy-efficient inverter compressors as part of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale. Many models come with up to a five-year comprehensive warranty. For instance, LG's 2-ton 3-star dual inverter split AC with four-way swing is available for Rs. 54,990, a notable drop from its listed price of Rs. 95,990.

Transactions made using SBI Cards and EMI transactions allow you to avail of an additional 10 percent discount on your purchases. Similarly, buyers using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards can get a five percent cashback. Select products are available with cash on delivery facility, and the platform is also providing coupon discounts. Amazon Pay UPI users can receive up to 5 percent cashback on payments. Trading in an older product can fetch you an additional discount on the effective price.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Top Deals on 2-Ton ACs

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Samsung 2 Ton 3 Star Split AC Rs. 89,490 Rs. 52,490 Buy Now
LG 2 Ton 3 Star Dual Inverter Split AC Rs. 89,490 Rs. 52,490 Buy Now
Carrier 2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC  Rs.  91,690 Rs. 55,989 Buy Now
Hitachi 2 Ton Class 5 Star Inverter Split AC  Rs. 98,950 Rs. 54,989 Buy Now
Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Rs. 61,000 Rs. 41,990 Buy Now
Blue Star 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC  Rs. 71,750 Rs. 46,990 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
