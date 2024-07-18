Technology News

Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale to Bring Discounts on OnePlus 12, MacBook Air M1, iPhone 13 and More

iPhone 13 will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 47,999 during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 July 2024 15:01 IST
Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale to Bring Discounts on OnePlus 12, MacBook Air M1, iPhone 13 and More

OnePlus 12 was launched in January and is the company's flagship smartphone for 2024

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale begins on July 20 and ends the next day
  • The platform is offering up to 10 percent discount on eligible bank cards
  • OnePlus 12 will be discounted during the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale
Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale is nearly here and the e-commerce website's annual sale for paying subscribers will take place on July 20 and July 21, bringing discounts on several consumer electronics and gadgets. During the upcoming sale event, customers will be able to avail of big discounts, offers and deals on products from a wide range of manufacturers, including (but not limited to) Apple, OnePlus, Sony, and Samsung. They can also club these discounts with an instant discount on bank credit and debit card transactions.

When the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale begins on July 20, customers will be able to purchase the OnePlus 12, MacBook Air with an M1 chip, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 which are set to become much cheaper, compared to their launch price in India.

prime day 2024 sale deals amazon amazon sale

Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale discounts on smartphones
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Amazon India

 

Devices like the Honor Pad 9 will also be available at a lower price, according to the e-commerce platform. Amazon will also offer a 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank SBI credit card transactions during the two-day sale event.

It's worth noting that the sale prices of the products listed in the table below for your reference are "effective prices", which means they are inclusive of the previously mentioned bank offers.  

Product Name MRP Sale Price
OnePlus 12 Rs. 64,999 Rs. 52,999
MacBook Air M1 Rs. 92,900 Rs. 66,990
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Rs. 37,999 Rs. 8,999
Honor Pad 9 Rs. 34,999 Rs. 22,999
iPhone 13 Rs. 59,900 Rs. 47,999
iQoo Neo 9 Pro Rs. 39,999 Rs. 29,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Rs. 44,999 Rs. 20,990
OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP65 rated
  • Vibrant 120Hz QHD+ display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Smooth and bloatware-free software
  • Quality primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good for gaming
  • Bad
  • Minor quality issues
  • Ultra-wide angle camera could be better
  • Low light selfies are below average
Read detailed OnePlus 12 review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Laptop

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Laptop

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Familiar design
  • P3 colour gamut display
  • Excellent performance
  • Runs cool and quiet
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low-resolution webcam
Read detailed Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020) review
Display size 13.30-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Apple M1
RAM 8GB
OS macOS
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.29 kg
Honor Pad 9

Honor Pad 9

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 8GB
OS Android 13
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8300mAh
iQOO Neo 9 Pro

iQOO Neo 9 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent hardware performance
  • Reliable battery life, fast charging
  • Good primary camera
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • Decent software support
  • Bad
  • Weaker ultrawide-angle camera
  • Fingerprint sensor could be faster
  • V-Appstore notification spam must be manually disabled
Read detailed iQOO Neo 9 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 10.90-inch
Processor Exynos 1380
Front Camera 12-megapixel + No
RAM 6GB
OS Android 13
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
Apple Claims OpenELM Does Not Power Apple Intelligence Following YouTube Video Data Controversy: Report
WazirX Hit With Security Breach With $234.9 Million Said to Be at Stake; Withdrawals, Deposits Halted

