Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale is nearly here and the e-commerce website's annual sale for paying subscribers will take place on July 20 and July 21, bringing discounts on several consumer electronics and gadgets. During the upcoming sale event, customers will be able to avail of big discounts, offers and deals on products from a wide range of manufacturers, including (but not limited to) Apple, OnePlus, Sony, and Samsung. They can also club these discounts with an instant discount on bank credit and debit card transactions.

When the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale begins on July 20, customers will be able to purchase the OnePlus 12, MacBook Air with an M1 chip, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 which are set to become much cheaper, compared to their launch price in India.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 sale discounts on smartphones

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Amazon India

Devices like the Honor Pad 9 will also be available at a lower price, according to the e-commerce platform. Amazon will also offer a 10 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank SBI credit card transactions during the two-day sale event.

It's worth noting that the sale prices of the products listed in the table below for your reference are "effective prices", which means they are inclusive of the previously mentioned bank offers.

